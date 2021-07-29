Saint Martha, pray for us!

Martha, named in the Gospels of St. Luke and St. John, was the sister of Lazarus, the friend of Jesus whom the Lord resurrected. She was also the sister of Mary Magdalen, the repentant sinner whom the Lord converted from a life of sin.
They lived in Bethany, thought to be the town al-Eizariya, two miles from Jerusalem.The Gospels speak of Martha as a dutiful housekeeper, serving the Lord hospitably when He visited:”but Martha was busy about much serving…” (Luke 10:40) Complaining that her sister Mary was listening to Him instead of helping, Our Lord sweetly rebuked : “Martha, Martha, thou art careful, and art troubled about many things: But one thing is necessary. Mary hath chosen the best part, which shall not be taken away her” (Luke 10:41-42) – words the Master which established the priority of prayer for all time. When her brother, Lazarus, fell ill, she sent for the Lord, but He delayed and when He arrived, Lazarus had been four days in the tomb. She complained to Jesus about His delay, but He assured her: “I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, although he be dead, shall live.” (John 11:25) And he proceeded to call Lazarus forth the tomb before a crowd of astonished witnesses.
After the martyrdom of St. James in Jerusalem, as persecution intensified, tradition says that Lazarus and his two sisters, along with others, were placed in a boat and set out to sea. This boat landed on the southern shore of France. While Lazarus and Martha went on to evangelize Provence, a fact recorded in French history, Mary retired to a cave in a mountain, to do penance for the rest of her life.Martha is said to have died about the year 84. Her tomb is located in the crypt of the Collegiate Church of Tarrascon, France.
(source: America Needs Fatima)
Reblogged this on Zero Lift-Off and commented:
God Bless! Lord have Mercy! Amen.
This is absolutely beautiful and so timely; as I just got off the telephone having talked about the world circumstances with my sister and we agreed how the evil is rising rampantly in all areas and stations of human activity or civilization; but many people are waking up, Lazarus awoke from the dead! We agreed that as the Holy Scriptures explain all these things must come to pass until the Man of Perdition is revealed and God’s plan reaches its fruition.
This Article speaks to Salvation of the sinner and the broken which all of us are; but so timely this message in my heart, it came to my notices immediately as I hung up the telephone which prompted me to say the first thing that comes to my mind which is; God is telling us clearly and in our hearts to “wash our robes and be ever vigilant” trying our best at all times to “do the Father’s will,” and He our beautiful most precious Savior Jesus Christ will not let any of His faithful go, or perish; He is coming to Save!
Glory, Glory Alleluia! Amen.
Brother in Chris Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
LikeLike