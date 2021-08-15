VIDEO: 1950 – Pius XII infallibly proclaims the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

From Fr Z’s blog:

In 1950 my late pastor, Msgr. Schuler, was in Rome on a Fulbright working on the manuscripts of Giovanni Maria Nanino, the successor of Palestrina for the Sistine Chapel. He had great stories about being a priest in Rome in that Holy Year and, specifically, of the Proclamation of the Dogma of the Assumption.

It was a different world. Think about it: the war had ended just 5 years before.