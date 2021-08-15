In 1950 my late pastor, Msgr. Schuler, was in Rome on a Fulbright working on the manuscripts of Giovanni Maria Nanino, the successor of Palestrina for the Sistine Chapel. He had great stories about being a priest in Rome in that Holy Year and, specifically, of the Proclamation of the Dogma of the Assumption.
It was a different world. Think about it: the war had ended just 5 years before.
Pingback: VIDEO: 1950 – Pius XII infallibly proclaims the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary — Catholicism Pure & Simple – Alimentos ao morador de rua
Beautiful historical Newsreel documentary footage and very enjoyable for me to watch seeing how such events were recorded and all of the past characteristics of that time coming to life like a “time capsule” opening up and telling a story from the perspective of those folks from a bygone era!
Thank you for the memories and history being shared by our past ancestors here! What a beautiful event it was back then!
LikeLiked by 2 people