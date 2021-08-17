Prayers for Cardinal Burke

Posted on August 17, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

From Fr Z’s Blog:

Renew prayers and offer penances for Card. Burke, who is doing poorly. I have confirmation from two other sources of what someone who knows the family passed on: H.E. is at a critical point with pneumonia. The next day or so will tell.

See also this update on LifeSite News

