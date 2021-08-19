A Message to Every Good Priest

From Padre Peregrino:

Priests, now in 2021 is not the time for excuses, self-serving insularism or finagling excessive plans for the safety for one’s own priestly congregation or personal apostolate. Look, I like being in good standing too, but I have to say: Please stop preserving your faculties at the cost of sacrificing the fullness of the faith from the pulpit in the worst Church crisis in history. It’s not the time for priests to cry, whine or play-word games to appease tyrants in the hierarchy or in the globalist government. It is certainly not the time for finding a middle-ground between truth and error, as if the end could justify the means in this crucial battle for the bride of Christ. We must speak the truth now without concern for the consequences. If ever there were a time to heed Pope St. Pius X’s words, it is now, especially for every priest who claims to follow Jesus Christ via Apostolic Catholicism:

