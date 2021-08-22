Cardinal Burke out of ICU. Deo Gratias!

From Gloria TV:

An elderly and trusted priest close to Cardinal Raymond Burke wrote to RemnantNewspaper.com that ”after a period under a medically induced coma, Cardinal Burke is steadily improving, no fever, respiration much better, doctors optimistic…”

He added that “His Eminence is expected to leave ICU in the next day or two. Deo Gratias!”

From the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe:

August 21, 2021

Praised be Jesus Christ!

The Cardinal’s family is pleased to announce that His Eminence has come off the ventilator and will leave the ICU today to return to his hospital room. His sister spoke with him on the phone this morning, and His Eminence expressed his deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf. His family asks that we continue those prayers for his full and speedy recovery, and they are grateful to God for the exceptional medical care the Cardinal has received from the dedicated doctors and nurses who continue to assist him.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Cardinal’s media will provide further updates as directed by his family.

God bless you.

Rev. Paul N. Check

Executive Director

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe