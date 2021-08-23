From The Catholic Monitor:



In remembering a clip from C-SPAN, I found it amusing that a Catholic news outlet whose name will not be mentioned was spreading misinformation on Archbishop Carlo Vigano claiming he was into “conspiracy theories” for presenting evidence on the leftist Francis’s unseemly doings.



He also has recently been putting the spotlight on the COVID and the abortion-tainted vaccines promotion of Francis:“

A caller to Washington Journal, May 27, 2018, raised the repeal of the Smith Mundt Act, legalizing domestic propaganda and the complicity of the media with the Deep State. The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift dismissed this fact as a conspiracy theory, but the Washington Times’ Cheryl Chumley reminded her of Operation Mockingbird in which intelligence assets were placed in the media. Eleanor looked very unconfortable.” [https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4731767/operation-mockingbird-exposed-span]

It appears a number of media outlets such as Reuters and USA Today are attacking speculation about the strange coincidence that three presidents and others who opposed vaccine mandates have died including one by assassination. Knowing the media’s misinformation tendencies it seemed a good time to look into the matter.

NOQ Report gave a good report on the evidence in its post “Coincidence? Three presidents dead after blocking distribution of Covid vaccines”:

The leaders of three different countries died after having stopped the distribution of the experimental Covid-19 jabs. All three countries took the decision to distribute the vaccines to their citizens only after their leaders passed away.



One of them was Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince recently by a group of mercenaries.The Caribbean country has been eligible for free vaccines through the COVAX scheme, run by the World Health Organisation as well as global vaccine charities, but Moise had notably refused the AstraZeneca shots. Only days after his murder, the US dispatched vaccines to Haiti, together with a team of FBI agents.This means that Haiti is now no longer the only country in the Western Hemisphere not to accept the Covid injection.

Soon after President John Magufuli of Tanzania had declared the vaccines dangerous, he passed away from a “heart ailment”. In February 2021, his health minister had told the media: “We are not yet satisfied that those vaccines have been clinically proven safe.” The death of the immensely popular Magufuli resulted in thousands of mourners crowding into a stadium to view his body. However, soon after Magufuli’s death, Tanzania ordered a huge shipment of the products worth millions of dollars for its 60 million citizens…… Burundi was the second African country to reject Covid shots in February this year. The health minister of the African nation, Thaddee Ndikumana, told reporters that prevention was more important, and “since more than 95 percent of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary”.

Burundi’s late President Pierre Nkurunziza was harshly criticized for not advancing the notion of injections against SARS-CoV-2. Remarkably, the current President Evariste Ndayishimiye now describes the virus as Burundi’s “worst enemy”. In the most vaccinated countries, like Israel, the UK or the Seychelles, and especially in Gibraltar which boasts a 100 percent vaccination rate, the alleged delta variant now doubles every 3 days.

[https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/three-presidents-who-opposed-covid-vaccines-have-conveniently-died-replaced-by-pro-vaxxers/]