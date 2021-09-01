After 14 Years, Pontifical North American College (Rome) cancels all Traditional Latin Masses, and all TLM training
Announced today to the NAC community — the PNAC is the National College of the United States in Rome, and the most influential American seminary in the world. It is under the direction of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).
This is a very important piece of the puzzle of the systemic cultural genocide Francis is imposing on Traditional Catholics. Our only options are to resist or to die and disappear.
Hey United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) you group of “Backstabbing Hypocrites” and I dare say “Blaspheming Antichrist Propagators” are you very proud of yourselves yet? I think you bought your one way tickets to hell; so try smoking that now, because where you will end up for eternity will be so stifling you may as well get used to feeling restricted in every way shape and form in existence! Total oppression and agony by Satan is waiting! That’s what you and the Globalists are attempting to set up on earth for humanity, but God will see to it that all those responsible will get exactly that scenario 100% and for eternity!
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
