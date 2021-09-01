From Rorate Caeli:

After 14 Years, Pontifical North American College (Rome) cancels all Traditional Latin Masses, and all TLM training

Announced today to the NAC community — the PNAC is the National College of the United States in Rome, and the most influential American seminary in the world. It is under the direction of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

This is a very important piece of the puzzle of the systemic cultural genocide Francis is imposing on Traditional Catholics. Our only options are to resist or to die and disappear.

Fr Z’s response