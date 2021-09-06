Your Choice: Christ or the Demons

“Descent into Hell,” 1366-67, Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Andrea Di Bonaiuto

By Msgr. Stephen Rossetti from Exorcist Diary:

A mystic told me she had a vision of hell. In that vision, she heard souls pitifully crying out, “Please God, save me.” But, in hell, they were beyond hope.* Their cries were not cries of true repentance, but pleas only to be released from the just ends of their evil choices. She heard their gloating demons respond, “We are your god.”

I am increasingly distressed by the number of people who, knowingly or unwittingly, are worshipping demons. For example, a witch, who is tormenting one of our clients, claims to be worshipping “Astiri Casirri” a supposed Mexican deity. Some others practicing magic and tormenting a young man said they worship Eastern deities. Another individual practices magic invoking an “ancient spiritual energy in the universe.” Several others have large tattoos on their bodies of Akamenah and Baphomet.

These “gods” are not real deities. They are masks of Satan. Each one of the individuals above has fallen into servitude of the Ruler of Hell. They have chosen to worship demons.

We are moving rapidly into a post-Christian era. If people do not worship the one true God, who loves us, created us and redeemed us in Jesus Christ, they will eventually fall into some form of idolatry. Ultimately, the demons in hell will say to them, “We are your god.”

In the process of liberation, the possessed must reaffirm his/her baptismal identity and claim Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. “There is no salvation through anyone else” (Acts 4:12). Ultimately, for us all, the truth of our lives boils down to this one simple choice. We choose Christ or we choose the demons.

*This is much like the rich man in the Gospel who pleaded with Father Abraham to “dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, for I am suffering torment in these flames”. Abraham replied, “… between us and you a great chasm is established to prevent anyone from crossing…” (Lk 16:24,26).