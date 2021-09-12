Pope Francis to French Bishops: “They must accept Vatican II, and BASTA!”

Francis to Bishops of France in “Ad Limina” visit, regarding Traditionis Custodes: “They must accept Vatican II, and BASTA!”

 Basta! – Enough!

That was the tone of Francis to the bishops of France — the first group to proceed to the periodical Ad Limina Visit to Rome met with him earlier today (it was the group of the bishops of the South of France and Eastern Catholics).

French Catholic weekly Famille Chrétienne has a summary of the visit, including this paragraph on Traditionis custodes:

Motu proprio: “It is necessary to establish a limit, and basta.”

Regarding the Motu proprio Traditionis custodes, the pope, “insisted on the fact that it must be avoided that the celebration of the ancient rite be a pretext to refuse Vatican II.” “A limit must be established, and basta,” he insisted before the French prelates, so that a liturgical attachment will not be the façade for an ideological position. At the same time, the successor of Peter encouraged them to adopt a “paternal attitude” towards the faithful. 

A short video of the visit below, from the Twitter account of the French Episcopal Conference:

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    September 12, 2021 at 03:12

    Really? No dialogue? Must!?? Is there an Ex cathedra in writing?

