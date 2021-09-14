New letter from Bishop Schneider on “no jab, no job”

Today, I greet all of those workers who at this very hour are being forced to choose between keeping their job and getting the Covid-19 vaccine or being fired for not getting the vaccine.
Through this brief letter I extend some encouragement in your trials. The Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima can also offer a religious exemption.
Some of you have already paid the price for the truth about the Covid-19 vaccine and its causal link to abortion.
I am deeply touched by the witness of a lady in the U.S. who writes:
“Today was my last day of packing up the remainder of my stuff. As I would not take the vaccine, I was told to leave last Friday. They called over and asked me to tidy up my desk and said that today would be my last day. My boss is hoping that I will cave in, get vaccinated, and come back. I am extremely sad.”
I am moved by the witness of this woman. I would say to her: “Today you pack your things from your place of work, and while you pack, your treasure is being transferred to the room that Jesus has already prepared for you in the Kingdom of Heaven.”
There are thousands and thousands of Catholics like her who have the courage to choose Christ and who will not throw a pinch of incense to Caesar, just like the very first Catholics of old.
I encourage all of you to hold fast to your conviction and to your faithfulness to Christ.
The sufferings and the losses that you will have to endure are tiny when compared to the
reward that God prepared for you in heaven.
“For I reckon that the sufferings of this time are not worthy to be compared with the glory to come, that shall be revealed in us.” Romans 8:18
I urge you to continue on this path that you have chosen of witnessing to the truth that unborn life is sacred and that the trafficking of fetal body parts is an evil industry that cries out to Almighty God for His justice!
As you seek His Kingdom, first and above all, believe that you will be provided for.
Jesus and Mary will open up new ways to provide for your families. I also exhort and encourage the lay faithful of means to step in and help your fellow Catholics to find new meaningful work.
My dear brothers and sisters, these are the prices that we knew we always had to pay to be faithful to Jesus Christ.
And now at this very hour the payment is being required and so we must pray that we will pass the test and be faithful to the Lord Jesus. I give all of you God’s abundant blessing!
+Athanasius Schneider
Auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan
