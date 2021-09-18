The Viganò Tapes: The Limits of Authority

The Viganò Tapes consist of 18 tapes each one containing a question that we asked Archbishop Viganò at the end of August 2021.

This exclusive interview covers the current situation in the Church and in the world. This video is #6 of these 18 tapes, in which Archbishop Viganò explains, “If authority fails its duties, it is no longer entitled to demand the obedience of its subjects.”

The remaining tapes will be released in the coming days.

Go here to watch the previous interviews: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDfjjayc92qVzMXQDFEgpgg

