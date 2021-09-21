Vatican City State now demands COVID-1984 “Green Pass” or you can’t enter. Meanwhile, in Canada….

By Fr. John Zuhlsdorf from his blog:

Vatican News says that beginning 1 October, anyone wishing to enter Vatican City State will have to have a Green Pass… to help stop the spread of COVID… because SCV has been a hot spot, having had only one case in the last year.

An exception to the Decree is granted for those participating in liturgical celebrations, but only “for the time strictly necessary for the celebration,” during which health regulations regarding distancing, the use of personal protective equipment, limitation of movement and the assembly of people, and the adoption of specific hygiene norms must be respected.

So, when and if I go to stay in Rome for a while, and I want to do something with my accounts at the “Vatican Bank”, if I can’t prove that I’ve been “jabbed” (to only God knows what effect… it seems not much again COVID) no ticky no laundry.

I don’t think anyone takes this move terribly seriously.

This is from Francis, by the way.

The new measures come in the form of a decree from the office of the President of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State on the subject of Public Health emergencies, issued in response to a request made by Pope Francis during an audience on 7 September.

In effect, this virtue signaling will now give cover to dioceses all over the world to shut their doors in people’s faces if the haven’t received a mark on their forehead or in their hand.

Meanwhile, in Union of Canadian Soviet Republics…

The National Catholic Register says….

Canadian Archbishop: Only Fully Vaccinated Can Attend Mass

The New Brunswick rules apply to those 12 and older seeking to attend “indoor organized gatherings,” including weddings, funerals, conferences, workshops and parties, excepting parties at a private dwelling. MONCTON, N.B. — Anyone age 12 or over attending a gathering at Catholic churches, rectories or community centers under the responsibility of the Archdiocese of Moncton must present proof that they are fully vaccinated, the archdiocese announced Friday. The new policy applies to all religious celebrations, Sunday and weekday Masses, baptisms, wedding and funerals, parish and pastoral meetings, catechesis, and social meetings. […] The archbishop said volunteers are expected to be at the church doors to ask attendees for full proof of vaccination and to collect their names. This list can be used again each Sunday to avoid repeated requests for proof of vaccination from repeat visitors. “This list may eventually be requested by the government,” the archbishop noted. […]

Ausweis!

Schnell!