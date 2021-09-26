Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, September 26

Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Book of Numbers 11,25-29.

The LORD then came down in the cloud and spoke to him. Taking some of the spirit that was on Moses, he bestowed it on the seventy elders; and as the spirit came to rest on them, they prophesied.

Now two men, one named Eldad and the other Medad, were not in the gathering but had been left in the camp. They too had been on the list, but had not gone out to the tent; yet the spirit came to rest on them also, and they prophesied in the camp.

So, when a young man quickly told Moses, “Eldad and Medad are prophesying in the camp,”

Joshua, son of Nun, who from his youth had been Moses’ aide, said, “Moses, my lord, stop them.”

But Moses answered him, “Are you jealous for my sake? Would that all the people of the LORD were prophets! Would that the LORD might bestow his spirit on them all!”

Psalms 19(18),8.10.12-13.14.

The law of the LORD is perfect,

refreshing the soul;

The decree of the LORD is trustworthy,

giving wisdom to the simple.



The fear of the LORD is pure,

enduring forever;

The ordinances of the LORD are true,

all of them just.



Though your servant is careful of them,

very diligent in keeping them,

Yet who can detect failings?

Cleanse me from my unknown faults!



From wanton sin especially, restrain your servant;

let it not rule over me.

Then shall I be blameless and innocent

of serious sin.

Letter of James 5,1-6.

Come now, you rich, weep and wail over your impending miseries.

Your wealth has rotted away, your clothes have become moth-eaten,

your gold and silver have corroded, and that corrosion will be a testimony against you; it will devour your flesh like a fire. You have stored up treasure for the last days.

Behold, the wages you withheld from the workers who harvested your fields are crying aloud, and the cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord of hosts.

You have lived on earth in luxury and pleasure; you have fattened your hearts for the day of slaughter.

You have condemned; you have murdered the righteous one; he offers you no resistance.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 9,38-43.45.47-48.

John said to Jesus, “Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons in your name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow us.”

Jesus replied, “Do not prevent him. There is no one who performs a mighty deed in my name who can at the same time speak ill of me.

For whoever is not against us is for us.

Anyone who gives you a cup of water to drink because you belong to Christ, amen, I say to you, will surely not lose his reward.

Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe (in me) to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.

If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter into life maimed than with two hands to go into Gehenna, into the unquenchable fire.

And if your foot causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter into life crippled than with two feet to be thrown into Gehenna.

And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out. Better for you to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into Gehenna,

where ‘their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched.'”

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Bishop of Hippo (North Africa) and Doctor of the Church

3rd. Sermon on Psalm 36

“Anyone who gives you a cup of water to drink because you belong to Christ (…) will surely not lose his reward”

Give of your earthly goods and receive eternal ones; give earth and receive heaven. But give to whom? (…) Hear Scripture telling you how you are to lend to the Lord himself: “He who has compassion on the poor lends to the Lord” (Prv 19:17). God most certainly is in no need of you, but another is in need; what you give to the one is received by another. For the poor has nothing with which to pay you back; he would like to but cannot find anything. The only thing he has is a kindly wish to pray for you. But when a poor man prays for you it is as though he were to say to God: “Lord, I’ve received a loan; be my security.” From then on, if the poor man you do business with is insolvent, he has a sound guarantee, for God says to you: “Give with assurance; I stand surety. (…) It is I who will pay back, I who receive, I to whom you give.”

Do you really believe that God would say to you: “It is I who receive and to me that you give”? Yes indeed, if Christ is God – and of that there is no question. For he said: “I was hungry and you gave me food.” And when asked: “When did we see you hungry?”, wanting to prove that he is indeed surety for the poor he answers on behalf of all his members, (…) declaring, “Whatever you did for the least of my disciples, you have done to me” (Mt 25:34 f.).

