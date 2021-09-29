Open Letter to the Catholic Bishops

Christ’s faithful are at liberty to make known their needs,

especially their spiritual needs, and their wishes to the Pastors of the Church.

They have the right, indeed at times the duty ,

in keeping with their knowledge, competence and position,

to manifest to the sacred Pastors their views on matters

which concern the good of the Church.

They have the right also to make their views known to others of Christ’s faithful,

but in doing so they must always respect the integrity of faith and morals,

show due reverence to their Pastors,

and take into account both

the common good and dignity of individuals.

—Code of Canon Law, 212

From Mark Mallett at The Now Word:

DEAR Catholic Bishops,

After a year and a half of living in a state of “pandemic”, I am compelled by the undeniable scientific data and testimony of individuals, scientists, and doctors to beg the hierarchy of the Catholic Church to reconsider its widespread support for “public health measures” that are, in fact, gravely endangering public health. As society is being divided between the “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” — with the latter suffering everything from exclusion from society to the loss of income and livelihood — it is shocking to see some shepherds of the Catholic Church encouraging this new medical apartheid.

There are seven basic premises the Church has apparently accepted as scientific facts that are, in fact, pseudo-science at best. I will address each of these below. Although I am presently a lay evangelist within the Church, my professional background is a former television reporter with CTV Edmonton in Canada. As such, I have returned to my journalistic roots of late in hopes of piercing through the intense censorship and cancel-culture that has deprived the faithful and world at large of critical information that is a matter of life and death — a matter indeed of “the common good.” The American novelist Upton Sinclair once said, “It is foolish to be convinced without evidence, but it is equally foolish to refuse to be convinced by real evidence.”

Before I address these seven premises, there is one underlying theme that has been accepted by society at large that has done tremendous damage. And that is the novel idea that a perfectly healthy person is somehow a viral threat. Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, is probably the foremost expert in the world today on the pandemic response and the most cited doctor in the National Library of Medicine. He stated recently:

The virus is not spread asymptomatically. Only sick people give it to other people. —Dr. Peter 6:32; interview, Gab TV

One of the world’s most renowned immunologists agrees:

…it was the crowning of stupidity to claim that someone could have COVID-19 without any symptoms at all or even to pass the disease along without showing any symptoms whatsoever. —Professor Beda M. Stadler, PhD, former director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Bern in Switzerland; Weltwoche (World Week) on June 10th, 2020; cf. backtoreason.medium.com

The former Vice President and Chief Scientist of vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, no less, flatly states that such a premise is a complete fabrication.

Asymptomatic transmission: the concept a perfectly well person can represent a respiratory virus threat to another person; that was invented about a year ago — never been mentioned before in the industry… It’s not possible to have a body full of respiratory virus to the point that you’re an infectious source and for you not to have symptoms… It’s not true that people without symptoms are a strong respiratory virus threat. —Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 11th, 2021, interview on The Last American Vagabond

Hence it follows that masking the healthy,[1] social distancing, and locking down entire healthy populations rather than focused health protocols and quarantining the sick, have little basis in science. The PCR test, used globally to determine whether someone has COVID, has produced so many “false-positives”[2] — over 90% according to the New York Times [3] — that it has been condemned by several European courts[4] and has been called “criminal” by several leading scientists.[5] Combining over a thousand hours in research, I have addressed this astonishing departure from science in a new documentary called Following the Science?

Not long ago, Pope Francis stated:

I believe that ethically everyone must take the vaccine. It is the ethical choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others. I do not understand why some say that this could be a dangerous vaccine. If the doctors are presenting this to you as a thing that will go well and doesn’t have any special dangers, why not take it? There is a suicidal denialism that I would not know how to explain, but today, people must take the vaccine. —POPE FRANCIS, interview for Italy’s TG5 news program, January 19th, 2021; ncronline.com

Unfortunately, this statement, which is refuted by the emerging data, is the very basis for allowing not only segregation to return en masse within society but has potentially led to the injury and deaths of scores, as I’ll explain.

I write this letter most especially in the name of all the priests and laity who have reached out to me, pressured by their bishops to participate in a medical programme that violates their conscience…

Premise I: This is a vaccine

The first premise the Church is apparently operating from is that this is a “vaccine.” It is no little thing that the mRNA injections are not vaccines in any traditional sense. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is a “gene therapy”.

Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. —Moderna’s Registration Statement, pg. 19, sec.gov

This is a technology that has never made it to market after nearly twenty years of research because of its lethality in animal trials.[6] It only found “emergency authorization use” during this current declared pandemic. Why is this important? There are no long-term studies of this current “vaccine”, a process which normally takes 10-15 years before being mass distributed. Second, the clinical trials of these mRNA injections are not slated for completion until 2023.[7] This means all the trial and safety data are still being collected while the product is being injected into millions of arms. This, by very definition, makes this an experimental injection. This has been confirmed by Moderna.[8]

The CEO of Moderna admits that this technology is “actually hacking the software of life.”[9] It is startling, then, that the Church has seemingly thrown her support behind a completely novel, untested technology with radical potential for misuse.[10] The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear:

Research or experimentation on the human being cannot legitimate acts that are in themselves contrary to the dignity of persons and to the moral law. The subjects’ potential consent does not justify such acts. Experimentation on human beings is not morally legitimate if it exposes the subject’s life or physical and psychological integrity to disproportionate or avoidable risks. Experimentation on human beings does not conform to the dignity of the person if it takes place without the informed consent of the subject or those who legitimately speak for him. —n. 2295

Premise II: Ethically everyone must take this “vaccine”

Since the mRNA gene therapies are experimental, any coercion or “mandate” to force someone to be injected with this technology is a direct violation of Catholic teaching as well as the Nuremberg Code. This Code was developed in 1947 to protect patients from medical experimentation, stating as its first declaration that “the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” [11] Hence, the Holy Father’s statement that “that ethically everyone must take the vaccine” is in conflict with this basic principle of international law. Second, it is in contradiction with the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s own guidelines:

At the same time, practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary. — “Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines”, n. 6; vatican.va

Hence, it is deeply troubling to have seen your fellow Bishop in Moncton, New Brunswick briefly threaten to withhold the sacraments from those not “doubly vaccinated”.[12] However, we understand this may already be the case in Malaysia. Nonetheless, it is clear that several bishops and cardinals are forcing their diocesan staff to be injected — or face possible termination, which is tantamount to violating the “voluntary consent of the human subject.”

Premise III: The “vaccine” doesn’t have any “special dangers”

In the CDF’s guidelines, it explicitly states:

We do not intend to judge the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, although ethically relevant and necessary, as this evaluation is the responsibility of biomedical researchers and drug agencies. —n. 1, vatican.va

A year and a half into the pandemic and many months into an unprecedented “mass vaccination” of the global population, there is enough data to contradict the Pope’s surprising disclaimer. For one, the animal trials from the very beginning were already a “signal” of potential “special dangers” with this therapy.

However, now that we are well into the human trials, the early data reveals an unprecedented and disturbing picture. In the United States, VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) established to collect information on vaccine injuries, reveals that 15,386 people have reportedly died after receiving the injection as of September 17th this year; 20,789 have been permanently injured; and over 800,000 have reported some kind of adverse reaction varying in severity.[13] For perspective, Dr. Peter McCullough, who has worked on drug safety commissions, notes that:

A typical new drug at about five deaths, unexplained deaths, we get a black-box warning, saying it may cause death. And then at about 50 deaths it’s pulled off the market. —interview with Alex Newman, The New American, April 27th, 2021

During the 1976 Swine Flu pandemic, they attempted to vaccinate 55 million Americans, but the drive was suddenly dropped. “The program was killed at 25 deaths,” says Dr. McCullough.[14] On July 16, 1999, the CDC recommended that healthcare providers suspend the use of the licensed RotaShield – a rotavirus vaccine – after only 15 cases of intussusception (bowel obstruction) were reported in VAERS.[15]

Moreover, Dr. McCullough notes a Harvard study that found only about 1% of actual adverse reactions are reported to VAERS.[16] That means the aforementioned injuries and deaths may be exponentially higher. Finally, Dr. McCullough himself states:

We have independent evaluations suggesting 86% [of deaths] is related to the vaccine [and] is far beyond anything that is acceptable… It’s going to go down in history as the most dangerous biological-medicinal product rollout in human history. —July 21st, 2021, Stew Peters Show, rumble.com at 17:38

By contrast, in Europe, the official database EudraVigilance reports that, as of September 11th, 2021, some 24,526 deaths have occurred after injection, and over 2.3 million have been injured.[17] And the WHO’s database using the search term “COVID-19 vaccine” returns over 2 million injuries.[18] This is extraordinary, and why Dr. McCullough has called for an immediate stop to the drug programme. In fact, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, has recently signed the Physician’s Declaration along with 5200 other doctors and scientists, accusing COVID policy-makers of potential “crimes against humanity.”[19] The reason for the injuries and deaths has been ascertained and discussed now by numerous high-level scientists (see footnote). [20]

In a pointed address to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate, stated:

Don’t you know of the dangers of these vaccines? If so, why not? It’s your damn duty to find out. Same with the authorities; same, by the way, with the BBC — once the Great British Broadcasting Corporation… Now Boris’ or Bill [Gates’] Broadcasting Corporation. Shame on you, shame on you. —Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD; Oracle Films, rumble.com

If bishops are going to mandate that their staff and priests are to be injected against their consciences, and remain silent while thousands of their parishioners are fired from their jobs in health care and elsewhere… it would seem there is a moral obligation, at a bare minimum, for dioceses to have reviewed the safety data first.

Premise IV: There is no alternative

The CDF states:

Those who, however, for reasons of conscience, refuse vaccines produced with cell lines from aborted fetuses, must do their utmost to avoid, by other prophylactic means and appropriate behavior, becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent. —Ibid. n. 5

Since the injections being used in this mass “vaccination” campaign utilized aborted fetal cell lines in order to develop them, the CDF gave specific guidelines as to when they would be permissible, if at all. Among other things, the “Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines” states:

In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed. —n. 5, vatican.va

This study, for instance, concluded: “Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of Ivermectin in COVID-19, have found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19 with the regular use of Ivermectin.”[21] In fact, one of that study’s authors testified before a US Senate Committee hearing:

Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D., December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com

The Nobel Prize nominee Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, an advisor to several governments and published in top peer-reviewed journals, reports a “99% survival of high-risk Covid-19 patients” by placing them on similar protocols utilizing Ivermectin or Quercetin to deliver zinc to cells to combat the viral proteins.[22]

In his address to the UK government, Dr. Sucharit declares:

The truth is there are excellent medicines: safe, efficacious, cheap — that, as Dr. Peter McCullough has been saying for months now, will save the lives of 75% of the elderly with pre-existing disease, and that reduces the lethality of this virus to below the flu. —Oracle films; :01 mark; rumble.com

Hence, the moral argument for taking these abortion-tainted injections completely falls apart. Moreover, that these life-saving remedies are being censored should cause a collective outcry from all quarters of the Church as family members, religious and priests are unnecessarily dying and Intensive Care Units (ICU’s) unnecessarily strained!

Premise V: Vaccination is the only valid means of building “immunity”

In 2020, the World Health Organization quietly but significantly changed the definition of “herd immunity”:

‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. —October 15th, 2020; who.int

That monumental statement, which omits for the first time “natural” infection,[23]should have raised a loud and uniform protest among Catholic ethicists and scientists (but perhaps the censorship is simply too great, and they are unaware…?). Nonetheless, this definition strikes at the very heart of God’s creation, suggesting that man’s natural immunity is somehow now useless, and that every man, woman and child must henceforth be injected when, how, and with what the government dictates. This is flagrantly anti-science and the very definition of medical tyranny. On the contrary, Harvard Professor Dr. Martin Kulldorff, PhD, states:

What we know is that if you have had COVID, you have very good immunity — not only for the same variant, but also for other variants. And even for other types, cross-immunity, for other types of coronaviruses.—Dr. Martin Kulldorff, August 10th, 2021, Epoch Times

And Dr. McCullough states:

You can’t beat natural immunity. You can’t vaccinate on top of it and make it better. —Dr. Peter McCullough, March 10th, 2021; cf. documentary Following the Science?

He cites new data out of the United Kingdom that shows “nine out of every 10 people in the United Kingdom between the ages of 16 and 24 already have antibodies to protect themselves against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19)… According to the estimates, 86.9 percent of young people in Wales have COVID-19 antibodies. In Northern Ireland, the number is 87.2 percent. In Scotland and England, this number increases slightly to 88.7 percent. The presence of coronavirus antibodies among such a high percentage of young people all over the U.K. suggests that many have already been infected by COVID-19 and have recovered from it… In Mumbai, India, nearly 90 percent of the residents of the city already have COVID-19 antibodies, according to a survey that was just released on Friday.”[24]

However, with several bishops and even cardinals beginning to push “vaccine mandates”, it seems this basic fact of Creation and foundational tenet of immunology is being ignored, even by the Church. In fact, one Archbishop went so far as to declare: “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, you are actually a sinner because you will become a source of the disease for other people.”[25] This is so far from actual science, so distant from any sound medical or moral argument, that such statements are scandalous, embarrassing, and causing more division and demonization of perfectly healthy and immune people. Says one Canadian priest, thankfully:

One thing I do know is that we cannot participate in any enforcement by government of any marking system that identifies clean and unclean, leper and non-leper, vaccinated or non-vaccinated; to do that would be for us to surrender to the powers of this world, that which only rests with God… This vaccine passport for entrance into the worship of God. I don’t ask people when they come for communion if they’re in a state of grace. And brothers and sisters, in terms of eternity, that is much more important than the condition of their body. That will never happen in this church, ever. —Fr. Stefano Penna, St. Paul’s Co-Cathedral, Saskatoon, Canada; Sept. 19th, 2021; lifesitenews.com

It should be well-noted that the “deniers”,[26] as Pope Francis sadly called some of his own Cardinals who are “vaccine-hesitant”, are not uneducated, selfish holdouts. Rather, a recent study found that the most “vaccine-hesitant” are those with PhD’s.[27]How does belittling, mocking, and disparaging those who, based on their careful research and an informed decision to refuse forced injection, advance any kind of “human” cause? Does the Church no longer believe in the precept of “informed conscience”?[28]

Moreover, a stunning irony emerges in that the mRNA injections do not and never were designed to prevent the transmission of the virus.

The studies [on the mRNA inoculations] aren’t designed to assess transmission. They don’t ask that question, and there’s really no information on this at this point in time. —Dr. Larry Corey oversees the National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 “vaccine” trials; November 20th, 2020; medscape.com; cf. primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine

They were tested with an outcome of severe disease — not preventing infection. —U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Good Morning America, December 14th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk

That the hierarchy has been misled in this regard by a small but powerful sector in the global medical complex is unfortunate. In fact, data rolling in from countries around the world, most notably the most vaccinated countries of Israel, the UK, Bermuda, etc. all show that it is the “vaccinated” who are spreading the virus the most.[29] If there is any doubt remaining, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently admitted to CNN that the injections simply no longer “prevent transmission” (which we were told from the beginning that they never did).[30]

So why are politicians and some Catholic bishops demonizing healthy, unvaccinated individuals when those who are “vaccinated” are likely spreading the virus in their parishes and communities anyway?

Premise VI: COVID-19 is the most pressing health issue

The disease COVID-19 caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 can be a serious infection for certain people. According to the CDC, the survival rate for those under 50 years of age is 99.5%.[31] Children are more at risk of dying from seasonal influenza than COVID-19.[32] Dr. Robert Malone states, “the risk associated with this disease is not uniformly distributed” but is “almost exclusively in the very old and obese, and others with certain preexisting risk factors.”[33] So while this is a more serious virus for those in high-risk categories, it has proven not to be so for the general population.

However, the obsession of governments with COVID-19 alone, with the endorsement of the Church at the highest level, has created a horrendous gulf of suffering and injustice elsewhere. Two United Nations agencies have warned that the unprecedented lockdown of healthy populations could lead to a “doubling of world poverty” and a further “135 million” to starve to death.[34] It is a tragic irony that while our Church leaders are calling for equal distribution of these “vaccines”, the very lockdowns intended to “protect” the poor are killing them. And what about those losing their businesses and livelihoods due to prolonged lockdowns? What about those thousands who are dying because of delayed surgeries? What about the skyrocketing mental health issues and potential explosion of suicides?[35] What about the deaths through a pandemic of drug abuse? And what about those being forced from their jobs in this medical apartheid?[36] David Redman, a former head of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, writes:

The Canadian “lockdown” response will kill at least 10 times more than it might have saved from the actual virus, COVID-19. The unconscionable use of fear during an emergency, to ensure compliance, has caused a breach in confidence in government that will last a decade or more. The damage to our democracy will last at least a generation. —July 2021, page 5, “Canada’s Deadly Response to COVID-19”

And your fellow bishop, French prelate Marc Aillet warned:

…man is “one in body and soul”, it is not right to turn physical health into an absolute value to the point of sacrificing the psychological and spiritual health of citizens, and in particular to deprive them of freely practicing their religion, which experience proves to be essential for their equilibrium. Fear is not a good counsellor: it leads to ill-advised attitudes, it sets people against one another, it generates a climate of tension and even violence. We may well be on the verge of an explosion! —Bishop Marc Aillet for the diocesan magazine Notre Eglise (“Our Church”), December 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com



Premise VII: a “vaccine passport” is a “health” tool

Scientists around the globe, including the former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, are warning that vaccine passports are the end of freedom as we know it. That the Vatican has now adopted such a tool itself is a scandal as it deliberately excludes perfectly healthy people, many who are naturally immune, from participating in society. Already in France and in Columbia, some people have been blocked from buying groceries.[37] Two doctors in Alberta, Canada are calling for all unvaccinated to lose employment, potentially casting thousands of families into destitution.[38] Italy has already suspended all unvaccinated workers without pay.[39] Such medical apartheid is a horrifying spectre spreading across the world, creating new forms of discrimination, injustice and hardship. Here, the prescient words of Benedict XVI are already upon us — that an “act of love”, which is what Pope Francis calls taking this experimental injection, must always be rooted in truth, otherwise:

…without the guidance of charity in truth, this global force could cause unprecedented damage and create new divisions within the human family. —Caritas in Veritate, n. 33

That the Vatican is “setting the example” by initiating so-called “green passports” is grievous when all things are considered, and inexcusable to those scientists who are warning of the grave risks to medical and human freedom with such an unnecessary surveillance system:

Just take it from me, you don’t need vaccine passports. They provide nothing whatsoever to you or anyone else in relations to safety. But it will give away, to whoever controls that database and the rules, complete control over everything you do. —Dr. Mike Yeadon, from Following the Science? 58:31 mark If they ever come to be, then it’s goodnight to society, goodnight to science, goodnight to humanity. — Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Ibid; 58:48 I can’t say it more forcefully enough, this is literaly the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned. —Dr. Naomi Wolfe, Ibid; 59:04

In the Encyclical letter Laudato ‘si, Pope Francis stated: “the Church does not presume to settle scientific questions or to replace politics. But I am concerned to encourage an honest and open debate so that particular interests or ideologies will not prejudice the common good.”[40] It should be clear now that neither honest nor open debate, nor freedom from particular interests or ideologies, has marked this pandemic. Rather, censorship, control, and manipulation have prevailed as thousands of scientists, doctors and health care workers have been threatened, de-platformed, or dismissed for sharing the very data that you have just read. That the Church is a party to this by virtue of her silence and/or complicit agreement, is not only grievous to many of us but the cost can literally be counted in lost and destroyed lives.

Please, dear shepherds, reject this new holocaust in the name of truth and science.

Your servant in Christ,

Mark Mallett

September 27th, 2021

Go to Mark Mallett’s site for Footnotes