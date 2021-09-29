Saint Michael, the Archangel, defend us in battle!

Archangel Michael Vanquishing Satan by Raphael

Original Prayer to St Michael the Archangel

O Glorious Archangel St. Michael, Prince of the heavenly host, be our defense in the terrible warfare which we carry on against principalities and powers, against the rulers of this world of darkness, and spirits of evil.

Come to the aid of man, whom God created immortal, made in His own image and likeness, and redeemed at a great price from the tyranny of the devil. Fight this day the battle of the Lord, together with the holy angels, as already thou hast fought the leader of the proud angels, Lucifer, and his apostate host, who were powerless to resist Thee, nor was there place for them any longer in heaven. That cruel, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil or Satan, who seduces the whole world, was cast into the abyss with his angels.

Behold, this primeval enemy and slayer of men has taken courage. Transformed into an angel of light, he wanders about with all the multitude of wicked spirits, invading the earth in order to blot out the name of God and of His Christ, to seize upon, slay and cast into eternal perdition souls destined for the crown of eternal glory. This wicked dragon pours out, as a most impure flood, the venom of his malice on men; his depraved mind, corrupt heart, his spirit of lying, impiety, blasphemy, his pestilential breath of impurity and of every vice and iniquity. These most crafty enemies have filled and inebriated with gall and bitterness the Church, the Spouse of the Immaculate Lamb, and have laid impious hands on her most sacred possessions. In the Holy Place itself, where has been set up the See of the most holy Peter and the Chair of Truth for the light of the world, they have raised the throne of their abominable impiety, with the iniquitous design that when the Pastor has been struck, the sheep may be scattered.

Arise then, O invincible Prince, bring help against the attacks of the lost spirits to the people of God, and give them the victory. They venerate Thee as their protector and patron; in Thee Holy Church glories as her defense against the malicious power of hell; to Thee has God entrusted the souls of men to be established in heavenly beatitude. Oh, pray to the God of peace that He may put Satan under our feet, so far conquered that he may no longer be able to hold men in captivity and harm the Church. Offer our prayers in the sight of the Most High, so that they may quickly conciliate the mercies of the Lord; and beating down the dragon, the ancient serpent who is the devil and Satan, do Thou again make him captive in the abyss, that he may no longer seduce the nations. Amen.

Behold the Cross of the Lord; be scattered, hostile powers.

The Lion of the tribe of Judah has conquered, the root of David.

Let Thy mercies be upon us, O Lord

As we have hoped in Thee.

O Lord, hear my prayer.

And let my cry come unto Thee

LET US PRAY

God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, we call upon Thy holy name, and we humbly implore Thy clemency, that by the intercession of Mary, ever Virgin Immaculate and our Mother, and of the glorious Archangel St. Michael, Thou wouldst deign to help us against Satan and all other unclean spirits, who wander about the world for the injury of the human race and the ruin of souls.

Amen.

Pope Leo XIII, 1888

On October 13, 1884, Pope Leo XIII experienced a horrible vision. After having celebrated the Eucharist, he was with his cardinals consulting over certain subjects in the private chapel of the Vatican when suddenly he stopped at the foot of the altar and became fixed on a reality that only he could see. His countenance had an expression of horror. Impacted, he turned pale. He had seen and heard something very terrible. Then, he composed himself, raised his hand as if he was greeting and he went to his private study. They followed him and asked: “What is happening, your Holiness? Are you feeling alright?” He responded: “Oh, what terrible images I have been permitted to see and hear!” and he closed himself up in his office. What was it that Pope Leo XIII saw or heard? He heard Satan ask God the Father for more power and time to afflict and test the fidelity of His Church. And God in His inscrutable ways, granted these requests. Then he saw legions of demons leave from hell, and what looked like black shadows invading the entire earth for a century. The Pope understood the great importance that the Archangel Saint Michael would have in the ensuing fight (Daniel 12, 1) and that he was the one destined to chain and imprison with the keys of the abyss all the demons (Apocalypse 20, 1-3). Another version affirms what Pope Leo XIII indicated, just as it was told later on by those that spoke with him at the moment of the vision: it would be a period of more than one hundred years when the power of Satan would reach its zenith. This period included the twentieth century. Pope Leo XIII also was able to understand that if the devil was not able to meet his goal during the allotted time, he would suffer a humiliating defeat. He saw Saint Michael Archangel appear and thrust Satan with all his legions into the abyss of hell.

