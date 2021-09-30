In persecution graces always multiply

Posted on September 30, 2021

 The Viganò Tapes consist of 18 tapes each one containing a question that we asked Archbishop Viganò at the end of August 2021. This exclusive interview covers the current situation in the Church and in the world.

This video is #18 of these 18 tapes, in which Archbishop Viganò sums up the essence of his message, which is: “In persecution graces always multiply, spiritual blindness opens up to the contemplation of the True and the Good, and hardness of heart melts into docility to the voice of God.”

