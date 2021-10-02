Prayer request for LifeSite co-founder’s daughter

Posted on October 2, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Nearly two weeks ago, John-Henry’s 17-year-old daughter Mary-Catherine collapsed in the driveway of their home after a rather stressful event. Afterwards, she experienced a lot of paralysis. Eventually, she began hallucinating, so she was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s encephalitis. Let us pray for Mary-Catherine as she bears her cross in union with Christ and for all those who suffer in mind, body and soul.

