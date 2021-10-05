EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am not suicidal’: Hermit Priest of Fairfield details Vatican attack on nuns

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale, Father Maximilian Mary Dean, tells the story of the Vatican plot to destroy the Carmelite Sisters of Fairfield, PA and all traditional orders. To support the Sisters of the Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph: fairfieldcarmelites.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Email

More

Print

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Like this: Like Loading... Related