Mary revealed great mysteries to St. Faustina

|Mary, Mother of Mercy had a special place in the spirituality of St. Faustina, who was very attached to the Virgin Mary from her childhood. As a religious, she further deepened the devotion that her Order, the Congregation of Our Lady of Mercy, had for its patroness.
Sister Faustina had many visions of Mary in which the good Mother of God instructed, helped and assisted her in her prophetic mission of mercy, saying:
“I am a Mother to you through the power of the Holy Spirit: I am a Mother to you through the unfathomable mercy of God” (Diary, 449)
and:
“I am not only the Queen of Heaven, but also the Mother of Mercy and your Mother” (Diary, 330).
St. Faustina venerated Mary above all as Mother of the Son of God, Mother of Incarnate Mercy and Mother of all people. Mary taught her to live in the presence of God in her soul, to love the Cross, and to practice the virtues that foster an attitude of trust in God and mercy towards one’s neighbor. She revealed great mysteries to her.
The Polish nun recalled:
“Suddenly I saw the Mother of God who said to me: ‘Oh, how pleasing to God is the soul that faithfully follows the breath of grace; I have given the world the Savior, and you must speak to the world of His great mercy and prepare the world for the second coming of Him who will come not as a merciful Savior but as a just Judge. Oh, that day is terrible. The day of justice has been decided, the day of God’s wrath… the angels tremble before it. Speak to the souls of this great mercy, while it is the time of mercy; if you keep silent now you will answer in that terrible day for many souls. Do not be afraid of anything, be faithful to the end, I suffer with you” (Diary, 635).
