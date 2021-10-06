Prayer update on Mary-Catherine Westen

Posted on October 6, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

John-Henry’s daughter, Mary-Catherine, is still very much in need of prayers as she heads down the long road to recovery. She’s embracing the cross being given to her by Our Lord at this moment and is offering up her physical sufferings. May God bless her with His healing love!

