Let us faithfully pray the Holy Rosary for the restoration of the right order in society and in the Church, in accordance with the Divine Law.



Let us imitate our brothers and sisters in the Faith who, in 1571, before the threat of an Islamic invasion of Europe, prayed the Holy Rosary on the advice of the Holy Pope Pius V.



Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on October 7 of that same year, God granted Christendom the miraculous victory at the Battle of Lepanto (1).



Because of this event, the Church began to celebrate the 7th of October as the feast of Our Lady of Victories, which later became the solemnity of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.



To us also, through the intercession of Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary, God will grant victory over Satan, “murderer from the beginning,” “liar and father of lies,” and his cohorts who want to destroy the Church and all humanity.