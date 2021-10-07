Our Lady of the Holy Rosary

Posted on October 7, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple
Nossa Senhora do Rosário, – Mosteiro de São Domingos e São Sisto, Roma – Foto: David Domingues
Let us faithfully pray the Holy Rosary for the restoration of the right order in society and in the Church, in accordance with the Divine Law.

Let us imitate our brothers and sisters in the Faith who, in 1571, before the threat of an Islamic invasion of Europe, prayed the Holy Rosary on the advice of the Holy Pope Pius V.

Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on October 7 of that same year, God granted Christendom the miraculous victory at the Battle of Lepanto (1).

Because of this event, the Church began to celebrate the 7th of October as the feast of Our Lady of Victories, which later became the solemnity of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.

To us also, through the intercession of Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary, God will grant victory over Satan, “murderer from the beginning,” “liar and father of lies,” and his cohorts who want to destroy the Church and all humanity.  
Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke – Archbishop of Saint Louis, Missouri (USA)Homily on Pentecost Monday in the Cathedral of Chartres, June 2017 Pilgrimage(1) The Battle of Lepanto was a naval engagement that took place on 7 October 1571 when a fleet of the Holy League, a coalition of Catholic states arranged by Pope Pius V, inflicted a major defeat on the fleet of the Ottoman Empire in the Gulf of Patras.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s