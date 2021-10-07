Pfizer Whistleblower Leaks Execs Emails: ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out There’

Start at 5:17 if you don’t want to listen to the introductory footage which is essentially the same.
Watch and share this before it’s censored and removed!
Start at 5:17 if you don’t want to listen to the introductory footage which is essentially the same.
Watch and share this before it’s censored and removed!
|joel3131 on Italian ER doctor: “A Silent a…
|Mary Salmond on Italian ER doctor: “A Silent a…
|johnhenrycn on Italian ER doctor: “A Silent a…
|kathleen on Saint Francis of Assisi, pray…
|Crow on Prayer request for LifeSite co…
|Mary Anne on Prayer request for LifeSite co…
|Mary Salmond on Prayer request for LifeSite co…
|Mary Salmond on How Homosexuality Harms the…
|Mary Salmond on Open Letter to the Catholic…
|Mary Salmond on Please Pray for the Canary Isl…
|Mary's Secretary on Blood of Saint Januarius fails…
|johnfkennedy63 on “We planned it all befor…
|joel3131 on Vatican City State now demands…
|kathleen on “We planned it all befor…
|Máire Íde on Bergoglio: The past is a fad w…