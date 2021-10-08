The Testimonies Project – Injury and Death in Israel

This video is not easy to watch.
Yet too many are turning a blind eye to the unimaginable sufferings of those – not just in Israel but throughout the world – who drew the short straw as they bared their arms to receive an experimental jab, voluntarily or by coercion, for the sake of their loved ones, their livelihoods, their personal freedoms, their peace of mind or out of some sense of duty ‘for the greater good.’
This Israeli project is to be commended for sharing their plight by giving them a voice. Please watch, share and pray!