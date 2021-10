From Gloria TV:

Father Markus Krauth of the notorious parish Maria Geburt in Aschaffenburg, Germany, came up with an “Earth Altar Table” on October 3.

The comedy started with a big pile of earth in the nave. Then, people shovelled earth into green buckets until a table hidden inside the pile became visible.

Finally a cloth was put on the table and Krauth presided the Eucharist. For October 10, the parish plans a liturgy entitled “The De-Clericalisation of the People of God.”

But remember: the problem is the Latin Mass! pic.twitter.com/OpOAWbZAjm — Alberto🫀 (@FlatCath) October 7, 2021