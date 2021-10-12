SWISS GUARD BLOWS WHISTLE ON VAX COERCION

Catholic conscientious objector blasts Francis in open letter
VATICAN CITY, ChurchMilitant.com:
A soldier who quit the Pontifical Swiss Guard as a conscientious objector to forced vaccination has penned a searing exposé uncovering the Vatican’s double standards in coercing guardsmen to receive the abortion-tainted jab.
“As a Catholic who follows the Magisterium, I have a duty to fight the Vatican City’s vaccine mandates,” Pierre-André Udressy wrote in an open letter published Friday night.
“How many of my dear colleagues have unfortunately succumbed to a medical treatment to which they did not give full consent, forced by force, in order to regain their freedoms?” Udressy asked. “For me, it is fundamental to defend freedom with conviction.”
Udressy was one of three soldiers who quit after the Vatican quashed a rebellion of 30 conscientious objectors to the jabs in the ranks of its prestigious Swiss Guard, Church Militant reported Monday. The Vatican suspended three other guardsmen pending vaccination.
Published by the Italian website Renovatio21, Udressy’s letter is addressed to “Vatican authorities, its supreme head the Holy Father Pope Francis, the Vatican Secretariat of State, the institutions of the city, and the commandant of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.”
Stirring Letter
“It is with a sense of pride I accomplish my service,” Udressy wrote in a brief article a month before his installation. His charge, he wrote: “Honor, pride, defending as worthily as I can the successor of Peter,” following St. Peter’s exhortation to “be sober and watchful.”
Udressy received a registered letter dated Aug. 20 from the Pontifical Swiss Guard days after the Vatican Secretariat of State issued its controversial “no jab, no job” mandate.
Udressy writes:
I have endured until today, as a victim, all that we have had to endure. I have known all the pressure that has been applied progressively and subversively to convince people to take the responsibility that they do not want to take.
I have witnessed situations of injustice, all the more oppressive in that they weighed on people whose situation was even more difficult than mine, even though I myself was exhausted. I have endured it all until the end, trying to serve as best I could.
By the intuition of my conscience and after praying over it, I was moved to discern things in this way, and, once persuaded of my duty, I thus defend liberty and stand up for those who have been so severely tested.
The guardsman now laments the “greatest scandal” of the Church, “which has gone so far as to withdraw its spiritual and sacramental support and abandon people in need” with “the Vatican setting the example” and proving “the absurdity of the decisions made by men of little faith.”
“The history of the Church has often told us about the faith of the Fathers and the commitment of the Holy Church during the great plagues. Nothing can justify the absurdity of the current situation,” he adds.
In his defense, Udressy cites documents from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) and the Pontifical Academy for Life (PAV) on the morality of abortion-tainted vaccines. “Does it [the CDF decree] have no bearing, even juridically, in the Vatican?” he asks.
While the CDF decree makes it clear that “vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary,” the PAV document “clearly states that illicit vaccines, prepared from cells from aborted human fetuses, must be opposed, though admitting, on the other hand, that in case of need their use could be accepted,” Udressy explains.
“What are we to understand from this? Is this not the indication that comes to us from the Catholic Church?” Udressy queries, proceeding to quote Pope John Paul II’s pro-life encyclical Evangelium Vitae.
Udressy muses:
Now the Vatican, the institution of the Church, has chosen the Pfizer vaccine, tested on abortive cell lines. What are we to think? It even imposes the vaccine on all its employees, although, as a sovereign state, it would have the possibility to choose products not contaminated by abortion, which also exist.
What is even more frightening is the neglect of life where life should be defended! In such a dramatic situation, people would expect nothing but spiritual support: In such a crisis, only faith could allow them to bear the situation.
The guardsman further makes known his objections concerning safety, observing “the frequency of fatalities after vaccination is ‘underestimated,'” according to Professor Peter Schirmacher, director of the Institute of Pathology at Heidelberg University Hospital.
Schirmacher’s analysis of 30–40% of autopsies of recently vaccinated people pegs the vaccine as the cause of death.
Udressy also quotes Didier Febvrel, chief physician and director of Marseille’s public health service: “Ensuring that the vaccine presents no danger and that it is the decisive weapon against the virus comes from a utopian and military communication of the last century that coincides with propaganda.”
The guardsman’s open letter references Stella Kyriakides, E.U. Commissioner for Health and Food Safety: “Although vaccination is advancing at an increasing pace, the virus is not going away and patients will need safe and effective treatment.”
Hinting at the role of the demonic, Udressy concludes: “What is certain in all this is that what we are experiencing has nothing human, let alone Christian, about it, and it is truly intolerable to see the holy Vatican City come to this point. May St. Michael deign to always protect and defend the Holy City!”
Coercion Campaign
On Saturday, Swiss Guard spokesman Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told Tribune de Geneve the resignations had been “voluntary,” as Pope Francis faced an embarrassing setback to his vaccine crusade from soldiers who commit to sacrificing their lives to protect the pope.
At least 30 guardsmen had refused to take the vaccine as recently as July but eventually capitulated after a concerted campaign by the Vatican trying to “indoctrinate and convince” the elite corps to take it.
Dr. Tiziana Sansolini, a physician from the Vatican’s health and hygiene directorate, led special “seminars” in the Swiss Guard barracks, browbeating the young guardsmen into taking the jab.
Swiss Guard commander Col. Christoph Graf reluctantly received the vaccine only a few days ago after being “threatened,” several sources within the corps told Vaticanist Edward Pentin.
A source close to the guardsmen told Church Militant “Graf was threatened earlier in the year at the general audience, saying he would not be allowed to attend it without the vaccine.”