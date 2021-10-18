Archbishop Viganò warns of coming ecological dictatorship

TURIN, Italy, LifeSiteNews:

This is a translated transcription of Archbishop Viganò’s video message for the October 15, 2021 “No Fear Day” in Turin (Torino), Italy.

You have gathered, in such great numbers, in this piazza in Turin, as hundreds of thousands of people all around the world show their opposition to the establishment of a global tyranny. For months now, despite the deafening silence of the media, millions of citizens from every nation have cried out their “NO!” No to the pandemic folly, No to the lockdowns, to the curfews, to the imposition of vaccines, to the health passports, to the blackmails of the totalitarian power enslaved to the elite. It is a power that reveals itself as intrinsically evil, animated by an infernal ideology and driven by criminal purposes. A power that now declares that it has broken the social contract and considers us not as citizens but as slaves of a dictatorship that today is a health dictatorship and tomorrow will be an ecological dictatorship.

This power is so convinced of having now succeeded in its silent coup d’état that it shamelessly slaps us in the face not only with the ideology that motivates it but also with the religion that inspires it. This very day on the Quirinal Hill – the Palace that was once the residence of the Supreme Pontiffs in the City of Rome – an exhibition is opening that is emblematically entitled “Inferno,” whose centerpiece is Auguste Rodin’s sculpture The Gates of Hell, completed between 1880 and 1890. This work was intended to serve as the entrance of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris, and its model was also presented at the 1900 Paris Exposition to seal the Masonic and anti-Catholic nature of that event. What’s more, for years now the idol of Moloch from the set for the film Cabiria has stood at the Colosseum. So we have the demon who devours children, the “Gate of Hell” inspired by Charles Beaudelaire’s poems Fleurs du mal (Flowers of Evil), and also the “Festival of Blasphemy” a few days ago in Naples. In the city of San Gennaro (Saint Januarius), with the permission of the municipal government, posters were displayed showing horrible blasphemies against God, to celebrate freedom of thought and speech by insulting the Lord.

They tell us clearly: they are servants of the devil, and as such they claim the right to assert themselves, to be respected, and to spread their ideas. And not only this: in the name of a usurped power – a power that according to the Constitution ought to belong to the people – they demand our obedience to the point of self-harm, the deprivation of the most elementary rights, and the cancellation of our identity.

These courtesans of power, whom no one has elected and who owe their appointment to the globalist elite that uses them as cynical executors of their orders, have since 2017 declared in no uncertain terms the society that they want to achieve. In the documents about the Agenda 2030 that are found on the website of the World Economic Forum we read: “I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” Private property, in the plan of the globalists promoted by Klaus Schwab Rothschild, will have to be abolished and replaced by a universal income that allows people to rent a house, survive, and buy what the elite have decided to sell them, perhaps even sunlight and the air they breathe.

This is not a dystopian nightmare: this is exactly what they are preparing to do, and it is no coincidence that in these weeks we are hearing talk about the revision of land registry estimates and incentives for the restructuring of real estate. First they make us go into debt with the mirage of restoring our house, then the banks foreclose and rent it to us. The same thing happens with work: today they tell us that we can work if we have the “green pass,” a juridical aberration that uses the psycho-pandemic to control us, trace our every movement, and decide if, where, and when we can go out and come home. The Agenda 2030 also includes electronic money, obviously, with the obligation to buy and sell with a card that is linked to the “green pass” and to social credit. Because the health emergency and the now-imminent ecological emergency effectively legitimizes those who hold power to create a system for evaluating our behavior, such as is already in force in China and Australia. Each of us will have a certain score, and if someone is not vaccinated, if he eats too much meat, if he does not use electric cars, he will have his points reduced, and he will not be able to use certain services, travel by plane or high-speed rail, or he will have to pay for his own medical care or resign himself to eating cockroaches and earthworms in order to regain the points that will allow him to live. I repeat: this is not a hypothesis of some “conspiracy theorist,” but facts that are already happening, while the regime media extol the usefulness of a subcutaneous chip that simplifies everything, combining the green pass, the identity card, the credit card, and the tax record.

But if today it is possible to prevent us from working simply because we do not submit to an illegitimate, discriminatory, and oppressive rule, what do you think will stop these tyrants from deciding that one day we cannot go out to restaurants or go to work if we have participated in an unauthorized demonstration, or if we have written a post on social media supporting home remedies, against the dictatorship, or in favor of those who protests against the violation of their rights? What will stop them from pressing a button and preventing us from using our money, only because we are not registered in a certain political party or because we have not worshipped Mother Earth, the new “green” idol venerated even by Bergoglio.

They want to deprive us of our very means of subsistence, forcing us to be what we do not want to be, to live as we do not wish to live, and to believe in things we consider to be a blasphemous heresy.

“You have to be inclusive,” they tell us; but they hurl themselves against us, discriminating against us because we want to remain sane, because we consider it normal that the family is composed of a man and a woman, because we want to preserve the innocence of our children, because we do not want to kill children in the womb or the elderly and sick in their hospital beds.

“Our model for society is based on brotherhood,” they reassure us; but in this society people can be brothers only by denying and blaspheming our common Father. For this reason we see so much hatred towards Our Lord, the Blessed Mother, and the Saints. For this reason, under the pretext of celebrating the Supreme Poet, they have not made an exhibition about Heaven, but rather about Hell, which has become the place to be desired and achieved here on earth.

“We respect all cultures and religious traditions,” they specify; and it is indeed true that all of the idols and superstitions find a place in the ecumenical Pantheon of the new Universal Religion desired by Freemasonry and the Bergoglian church. But there is only one religion that is banned: the true Religion that Our Lord taught to the Apostles, the Religion that the Church proposes to us for belief. It is indeed true that in the globalist melting pot all cultures find acceptance, with the exception of ours. The barbarism of polygamy, rudeness, incivility, opprobrium, everything that is ugly and obscene and offensive has the right to manifest itself and impose itself; and at the same time, with the utmost coherence, civilization – true culture, the treasures of art and literature, the testimonies of our Faith expressed in churches, monuments, paintings, and music – all of these must be banned so there can be no confrontation between them. There is no term of comparison that shows how horrible the world that they long for is, and how preferable is the world that they have made us deny and despise.

The lie reigns, and there is no citizenship for the truth. You have experienced this in recent months, seeing with what brazenness the mainstream has delivered propaganda on behalf of the pandemic narrative, censuring every discordant voice; and today those who are not in agreement with the System are not only derided and discredited but are even criminalized, pointed out as public enemies, and passed off as madmen on whom compulsory health treatment should be imposed. These are the means that every totalitarian regime has used to deal with political and religious adversaries. Everything is repeating itself, right before our eyes, in a much more subtle and slimy way. Conversely, those who bow down to the tyranny and offer it their fidelity are publicly praised, seen on all the television programs, and pointed out as an authoritative reference.

Our protest against the green pass must not stop at considering this specific event, however illegitimate and discriminatory, but must expand to the overall picture, knowing how to identify the aims of the globalist ideology, those who are responsible for this crime against humanity and God, and those who are accomplices and who are our possible allies. If we do not understand the threat that looms over us all, limiting ourselves to protesting only one detail – albeit a glaring one – of the entire project, we will not be able to mount a strong and courageous resistance. A resistance that ought to be based not on the simple request for freedom – however legitimate and shareable – but rather on the proud claim of respect for our identity, culture, civilization, and Faith that made Italy great and that animated every expression of the life of our fathers, from the most humble to the most exalted.

The green pass is only a further step towards the Gate of Hell that is displayed today on the Quirinal Hill, a brazen outrage carried out by those who believe they are immovable and that they enjoy powerful protection.

We do not have the billions [of dollars] of George Soros and Bill Gates; we do not have philanthropic foundations, and we do not bribe politicians to make them allies; we do not have television stations or social media with which to share our ideas; we are not organized like the proponents of the Great Reset, and we have not hypothesized pandemic or economic scenarios.

But, you see, even in our apparent weakness, despite not even succeeding in having visibility on television or social media; despite being disorganized and little inclined to demonstrate and protest – since this has always been the prerogative of professional revolutionaries and the anarchists of the Left – nevertheless we have something they do not have. We have the Faith, the certainty of Our Lord’s promise: “The gates of hell will not prevail.” And we are likewise animated by an interior strength that is not our own, and that recalls that serene courage with which the persecuted Christians faced persecutions and martyrdom – a force that frightens those who do not have a heart, that terrifies those who serve an ideology of death and lies, who know that they are on the side of the eternally defeated.

They forget, these wretched servants of the New Order, that their order is a dystopia, indeed an infernal dystopia, that is repugnant to all of us precisely because it does not consider that we are not made of electromagnetic circuits but rather of flesh and blood, passions, affections, and acts of generosity and heroism. Because we are human, made in the image and likeness of God. But the demons are not able to comprehend this: and for this reason they will fail miserably.

We respond to Rodin’s Gate of Hell with the Ianua Coeli, the Gate of Heaven: the title with which we invoke the Most Holy Virgin. May she who in the Book of the Apocalypse strikes the head of the ancient Serpent be our Queen and our Leader in battle, in view of the triumph of Her Immaculate Heart.

And so that this day on which you publicly and courageously demonstrate your opposition to the impending tyranny does not remain sterile and deprived of supernatural light, I invite you all to join me in reciting the words the Lord taught us. Let us do so with fervor, with an impulse of charity, invoking the protection of Our Lord and His Most Holy Mother over all of us, our families, our Homeland, and the entire world: Our Father, who art in heaven…

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop