British funeral director speaks out about Covid deaths, jabs and more

Make of this interview what you will but it is telling that this funeral director, his wife and embalmer continued to wash, dress and embalm the bodies of the deceased when for fear of Covid most were simply put into bodybags or straight into coffins. God bless him!
Wow! That is really scary! I’ve passed it on.
