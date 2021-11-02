Prayers and Indulgences for the Holy Souls





NOVEMBER IS THE MONTH

DEDICATED TO CHARITY FOR

THE SUFFERING SOULS



TAKEN FROM THE RACCOLTA AND THE

ROMAN MISSAL





To help the Holy Souls in Purgatory:



1. Have Masses offered for them.

2. Pray the Rosary and and the Chaplet for the Holy Souls.

3. Pray the Stations of the Cross.

4. Offer up little sacrifices and fast.

5. Spread devotion to them.

6. Attend Eucharistic Adoration and pray for them.

7. Gain all the indulgences you can, and apply them to the Holy Souls.



Visit to a Cemetery



(Coemeterii visitatio)



An indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory, is granted to

the faithful, who devoutly visit a cemetery and pray, even if only

mentally, for the departed. The indulgence is plenary each day from the

1st to the 8th of November; on other days of the year it is partial. (NB This year it has been extended for the whole of November so that the indulgence can be gained on each day of the month.)



Visit to a Church or Oratory on All Souls Day [November 2]

(Visitatio ecclesiae vel oratorii in Commemoratione omnium fidelium defunctorum)





A plenary indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory, is granted to the faithful, who on the day dedicated to the Commemoration of all the faithful departed piously visit a church, a public oratory or —– for those entitled to use it —– a semipublic oratory. The above indulgence can be acquired either on the day designated above or, with the consent of the Ordinary, on the preceding or following Sunday or the Feast of All Saints [November 1].The above indulgence is contained in the Apostolic Constitution The Doctrine of Indulgences, Norm 15, with account being taken of proposals made to the Sacred Penitentiary in the meantime.In visiting the church or oratory, it is required, according to Norm 16 of the same Apostolic Constitution, that “one Our Father and the Creed be recited.”



Recitation of the Marian Rosary [or Rosary Novena pages]



(Rosarii marialis recitatio)



A plenary indulgence is granted, if the Rosary is recited in a church

or public oratory or in “a family group, a religious Community or

pious Association; [a partial indulgence is granted in other

circumstances].



“Now the Rosary is a certain formula of prayer, which is made up of

fifteen decades of “Hail Marys” with an “Our Father” before each

decade, and in which the recitation of each decade is accompanied by

pious meditation on a particular mystery of our Redemption.”



Eternal Rest



(Requiem aeternam)



Eternal rest grant to them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace.



(Roman Breviary)



Partial indulgence, applicable only to the Souls in Purgatory.



May it please you, O Lord



(Retribuere dignare, Domine)



May it please Thee, O Lord, to reward with eternal life all those who do good to us for Thy Name’s sake. Amen.



(Roman Breviary)



Partial indulgence.



Merciful Lord



Merciful Lord Jesus, grant them everlasting rest. (Roman Missal)



Partial indulgence.



Always remember that anything we do to help the Holy Souls is an act of charity

and it is one done to those who are the most in need of our assistance

since they can no longer help themselves, and are utterly dependent

on us to help them. If we release a soul from there, it will be

eternally grateful, and will intercede with God for us,

while we yet live on earth and if, we should go there.



When praying the Rosary, reserve, if possible, one decade to pray for these Poor Souls.

If you are able, say an entire Rosary exclusively for their release, at least in November.

Our Lady is the Queen of Heaven and earth, and of the Holy Souls in Purgtaory:

The Communion of Saints consists of:

The Church triumphant in Heaven,

The Church militant on earth,

and the Church suffering in Purgatory.



Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May they rest in peace. Amen.



Requiem aeternam dona eis Domine; et lux perpetua luceat eis. Requiescant in pace. Amen.



Dies irae, dies illa



Day of wrath and doom impending,

David’s word with Sibyl’s blending,

Heaven and earth in ashes ending!



O what fear man’s bosom rendeth,

When from Heaven the Judge descendeth,

On whose sentence all dependeth!



Wondrous sound the trumpet flingeth,

Through earth’s sepulchres it ringeth,

All before the throne it bringeth.



Death is struck, and nature quaking,

All creation is awaking,

To its Judge an answer making.



Lo! the book exactly worded,

Wherein all hath been recorded;

Thence shall judgment be awarded.



When the Judge His seat attaineth,

And each hidden deed arraigneth,

Nothing unavenged remaineth.



What shall I, frail man, be pleading?

Who for me be interceding,

When the just are mercy needing?



King of majesty tremendous,

Who dost free salvation send us,

Fount of pity, then befriend us!



Think, kind Jesu!—–my salvation

Caused Thy wondrous Incarnation;

Leave me not to reprobation.



Faint and weary Thou hast sought me,

On the Cross of suffering bought me;

Shall such grace be vainly brought me?



Righteous Judge! for sin’s pollution

Grant Thy gift of absolution,

Ere that day of retribution.



Guilty, now I pour my moaning,

All my shame with anguish owning;

Spare, O God, thy suppliant groaning!



Through the sinful woman shriven,

Through the dying thief forgiven,

Thou to me a hope hast given.



Worthless are my prayers and sighing,

Yet, good Lord, in grace complying,

Rescue me from fires undying.



With Thy sheep a place provide me,

From the goats afar divide me,

To Thy right hand do thou guide me.



When the wicked are confounded,

Doomed to shame and woe unbounded,

Call me, with Thy Saints surrounded.



Low I kneel, with heart’s submission,

See, like ashes my contrition!

Help me in my last condition!



Ah! that day of tears and mourning!

From the dust of earth returning,

Man for judgment must prepare him:



Spare, O God, in mercy spare him!

Lord, all-pitying, Jesu blest,

Grant them Thine eternal rest. Amen.





MOST loving Jesus, I humbly beseech Thee, that Thou Thyself wouldst offer to Thine eternal Father in behalf of the Holy Souls in Purgatory, the Most Precious Blood which poured forth from the sacred Wounds of Thine adorable Body, together with Thine agony and death. And do thou likewise, O sorrowful Virgin Mary, present unto Him, together with the dolorous Passion of thy dear Son, thine own sighs and tears, and all the sorrows thou didst suffer in His suffering, in order that, through the merits of the same, refreshment may be granted to the Souls now suffering in the fiery torments of Purgatory, so that, being delivered from that painful prison, they may be clothed with glory in Heaven, there to sing the mercies of God for ever and ever. Amen.



Absolve, O Lord, the Souls of all the faithful departed from every bond of sin, that with Thy gracious assistance they may deserve to escape the judgment of vengeance and enjoy the blessedness of everlasting light.



Prayer for Deceased Parents



O God, Who hast commanded us to honor our father and our mother, in Thy mercy have pity on the souls of my father and mother, and forgive them their trespasses, and make me to see them again in the joy of everlasting brightness. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.



Efficacious Prayer for the Faithful Departed



O Most compassionate Jesus, have mercy on the Souls detained in Purgatory, for whose redemption Thou didst take upon Thyself our nature and endure a bitter death. Mercifully hear their sighs, look with pity upon the tears which they now shed before Thee, and by virtue of Thy Passion, release them from the pains due to their sins. O most merciful Jesus, let Thy Precious Blood reach down into Purgatory and refresh and revive the captive souls who suffer there. Stretch out to them Thy strong right hand, and bring them forth into the place of refreshment, light and peace. Amen.