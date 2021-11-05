Joe Biden Sends $5 Million to UN to Fund Portable Devices for Abortions Worldwide 

From LifeNews.com:

Joe Biden’s administration just gave $5 million taxpayer dollars to a United Nations program that provides deadly abortion drugs and devices to women across the world.

The U.S. Department of State announced the new funding Monday for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Supplies program.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman praised the program for “empowering women and girls, including by promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights, advances human rights, gender equality and global health.”

UNFPA Supplies provides maternal health care supplies and contraception in countries affected by humanitarian emergencies. However, it also works with abortion groups to distribute non-essential, life-destroying abortion drugs and devices to vulnerable women and girls, said Rebecca Oas, Ph.D., director of research at C-Fam.

“… no prior U.S. administration has funded UNFPA Supplies, whose leading contributors include the Gates Foundation and wealthy European countries,” Oas said.

UNFPA Supplies works with the International Planned Parenthood Federation and MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes International), two of the largest abortion groups in the world, according to C-Fam. The program even bragged about expanding abortions in its annual report, Oas pointed out.

According to her research:

Among the maternal health commodities the fund distributes are a portable abortion device called the manual vacuum aspirator (MVA) kits and the abortion-inducing drugs misoprostol and mifepristone, both separately and in a combined pack. MVAs are a device that uses suction to evacuate the uterus, frequently used in early-term abortions. The drug mifepristone is commonly known as RU-486, or the “abortion pill.” Misoprostol has other uses besides abortion—it was originally used to treat gastric ulcers and has been used to treat and prevent postpartum bleeding—but mifepristone has no other reason for inclusion as a maternal health intervention except to induce abortions.

Biden also included additional funding for UNFPA in his 2022 budget. The Trump administration refused to give tax dollars to the UN agency because of its connections to forced and coerced abortions in China.

Under Trump, the International Planned Parenthood Federation was defunded of about $100 million and the British-based abortion chain MSI Reproductive Choices lost about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

These two groups alone abort millions of unborn babies every year. Both abortion groups also have faced numerous scandals, including allegations of forced abortions, botched abortions that killed mothers as well as their unborn babies, sales of aborted baby body parts and failures to report sexual abuse of minors.

A January Marist poll found that a strong majority of Americans – including a majority of Democrats – do not want their tax dollars to fund abortions overseas. According to the poll, 77 percent oppose using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries, including 55 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of pro-choice Americans.

