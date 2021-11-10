Editor of the BMJ gives a 5 minute injection of critical thinking into the Covid ‘vaccine’ debate

Here is an Associate Editor of the British Medical Journal, bona fide expert in drug approval processes and associated data analysis – so cannot be censored, or ignored. Dr. Peter Doshi in an official meeting called by Senator Ron Johnson, gives a crucial 5 minutes calling for a return to critical and rational thinking. A hugely important discussion that all critical thinkers should be having.
