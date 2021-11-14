Sunday Readings and Reflections

The Leonids meteor shower across the night sky above Payson, Arizona. Photograph: iStock

Sunday, November 14

Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Lawrence O’Toole

Book of Daniel 12,1-3.

In those days, I, Daniel, heard this word of the Lord: “At that time there shall arise Michael, the great prince, guardian of your people; It shall be a time unsurpassed in distress since nations began until that time. At that time your people shall escape, everyone who is found written in the book.

Many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake; some shall live forever, others shall be an everlasting horror and disgrace.

But the wise shall shine brightly like the splendor of the firmament, And those who lead the many to justice shall be like the stars forever.”

Psalms 16(15),5.8.9-10.11.

O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,

You it is who hold fast my lot.

I set the LORD ever before me;

with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.



Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,

my body, too, abides in confidence

because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,

nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.



You will show me the path to life,

fullness of joys in your presence,

the delights at your right hand forever.

Letter to the Hebrews 10,11-14.18.

Brothers and sisters: Every priest stands daily at his ministry, offering frequently those same sacrifices that can never take away sins.

But this one offered one sacrifice for sins, and took his seat forever at the right hand of God;

now he waits until his enemies are made his footstool.

For by one offering he has made perfect forever those who are being consecrated.

Where there is forgiveness of these, there is no longer offering for sin.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 13,24-32.

Jesus said to his disciples: “In those days after that tribulation the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light,

and the stars will be falling from the sky, and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.

And then they will see ‘the Son of Man coming in the clouds’ with great power and glory,

and then he will send out the angels and gather (his) elect from the four winds, from the end of the earth to the end of the sky.

Learn a lesson from the fig tree. When its branch becomes tender and sprouts leaves, you know that summer is near.

In the same way, when you see these things happening, know that he is near, at the gates.

Amen, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place.

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.

But of that day or hour, no one knows, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”

Reflection: The words of Jesus will stay forever.

No one knows when Jesus will come again in full glory. Let us not believe false prophets who claim they have received exclusive knowledge of God’s plan. Great disasters have come and gone and, God forbids, many more might come. What we are sure of is that He will come soon.

What we need to do is to be ready at all times. Day and night, we need to pray, to purify ourselves, to forgive others and ourselves, to be in service to others so that when Jesus comes, we are ready.

Sure, God sends us sign and we must be alert for anything that God might be revealing to us. May the power of the Holy Spirit grant us the gift of wisdom and discernment so that we will be able to understand His will for us and for the world. In the meantime, we hang on to His promises as the reading tells us that His words will never pass away.

Jesus is asking us to have a sense of urgency in the light of His second coming. The impending judgment of the world should move us to act now or be caught unprepared. Let us make the decision to repent and be renewed now. Yet, we should be joyful rather than fearful for we know that we are loved and that we have been redeemed by His death on the cross.

