Only God can save us now

by Steven Yates, PhD, MPH at News With Views (a blog worth checking out and bookmarking):

November 17, 2021

A Book Review: Dr. Richard M Fleming, PhD, MD, JD. “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation“

This book has the potential to shatter the dominant narrative on the “novel coronavirus,” COVID-19, and the supposed necessity of experimental mRNA “vaccines,” if enough people get to read it. That is to say, if the book is not “disappeared” by a media blackout and an absence of reviews. I am doing my part.

First, who is Dr. Richard M. Fleming? What qualifies him to pass judgment?

He’s lived a diverse and somewhat colorful life — having been involved in acting and singing as well as science and medicine. Born in 1956 and participating in an experimental 1960s program taking extremely bright junior-high-schoolers into PhD level studies, he earned a PhD in physics the same time he finished high school, his thesis on plasma and positron emissions and applications. He turned to medicine, became an Honors Student, and obtained an MD. He joined the AHA faculty specializing in nuclear cardiology and began the work that led to the Inflammation and Vascular Disease theory,unveiled in 1994. The Fleming Method (FMTVDM, included in a cardiology textbook in 1999 and for which he was finally granted a patent in 2017) integrated his work in physics into medicine. The basic idea is that most cardiovascular disease is due primarily to inflammation. Fleming’s method enabled the measurement of previously undetectable inflammation in heart tissue with a level of accuracy never before seen. It soon had applications in cancer research and elsewhere.

He had his detractors, and made enemies along the way. When you’ve developed something that threatens profitable industries, this happens. In the medical profession, this plus the smallest slip-ups can lead to complaints, investigations, sometimes destructive litigation and (plea-bargained) convictions, such as Fleming endured in 2009. Such things can open one’s eyes to who really has power in the Western world, and how “rule of law” is nothing more than a buzzword. I don’t think this was as obvious in 2009 as it is now.

In any event, even with his medical career on hold, Fleming kept busy. He earned an advanced law degree while pursuing both singing and acting on the side (he appeared in a handful of short and full-length films, and TV series). His legal work focused on due process and informed consent. He fiercely defends the right of individuals to control what happens to their bodies, especially against unwanted medical procedures.

This positioned him to wade into what we all know began in late 2019, blew up in our faces starting March 11, 2020, the day the WHO declared a global emergency, and has continued with the biggest and most coercive mass-vaccination campaign ever. We return at last to this important book: Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation.

Dr. Fleming’s answer is an unequivocal Yes, we are looking at a dual bioweapon, because that’s where all the documentable evidence points. There is the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which was man made; then there are the experimental mRNA injections being foisted on populations, sometimes against their will.

There are five chapters here, surprisingly readable given that some of the discussion is dense and technical. There are over 64 pages of reproduced forms and other documentation, images, diagrams, and related materials; and 18 pages of end notes.

Chapter 1 introduces gain-of-function (GoF) research: “research looking at infectious diseases … looking at how such infections might become more infective” (p. 3). Molecular-genetic engineering, in other words. Here and in the ensuing chapter Fleming names names, such as Ralph S. Baric of the Carolina Vaccine Institute at the University of North Carolina, Shi Zhengli-Li of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, obviously Dr. Anthony S. Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance. There were other actors in this drama, but these were the most important. Bill Gates, who is not a real scientist, gets a mention for promoting gene-editing technology that would “eliminate undesirable genes,” something also supported by Nazi Germany’s Dr. Joseph Mengele:

Like all doctors in 1930s Germany, Mengele came under Hitler’s concept of German medicine that departed from the traditional care giving role… The physician’s first responsibility was to the nation, not individual patients. As part of the Führer’s weltanschauung, doctors were “biological soldiers” committed to ensuring Germany’s glorious destiny by “cleansing” the population of “inferior” genetic material.

On which Fleming drily observes, “This perspective seems to permeate today’s society” (p. 24). Except that the nation has been replaced by profitability to globalist corporate leviathans,and obedience to authority in the service of money and power.

In other words, nothing is now clearer than that Fauci brazenly lied to Congress when he denied that NIAID had funded dangerous GoF research. This is what Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) alleged, and it sure looks as if he was right.

I’m not a lawyer, but I suspect a lie to Congress of this magnitude is a felony punishable by prison time!

Daszak’s organization, meanwhile, has hidden almost $40 million in support from the Pentagon for the purpose of militarizing so-called pandemic science. All paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

These aren’t speculations or “conspiracy theories.” Fleming provides grant numbers, award amounts, and other paper/money trails. It is also now clear that not only did SARS-CoV-2 not “evolve in bats,” it has resided in the bowels of domestic and foreign virology labs for years—at least since 2006 when Chinese researchers spliced together four target complementary DNA segments to form an RNA sequence. These were the hepatitis C virus, HIV-1, SARS-CoV-1, and SARS-CoV-2 (p. 17).

The first man made alteration of a virus dates to 1974: the Qß phage of that year. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test dates at least to 1987, when Dr. Kary Mullis was granted a patent for it (p. 12). Synthetic viruses, infectious and transmissible to humans, were around by 2000, and not limited to American and Chinese research (hence the rush to get patents — see p. 16).

Coronaviruses tend not to jump species. There is a coronavirus that is fatal to cats, for example, but doesn’t infect humans. GoF research aimed to change that—begging us to ask, “What were these people thinking?” It is almost certain that the first Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak also in China was from a coronavirus genetically engineered in or around 2003, initially designated SARS-CoV.

In other words, these scientists wanted to make coronaviruses more dangerous to humans! By 2013, they knew that SARS-CoV-1 caused blood clots in lung capillaries leading to permanent damage. GoF research continued, as in 2015 Zhengli and Baric reengineered the spike protein of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus to increase its infectivity to humans.

This sort of research was in a legal gray area, in the U.S. at least — although again, we know how much rule of law means, including to those the mere thought of whom conjures up mental images of our worst science fiction nightmares. Fleming quotes a statement the federal government in October 2014:

New funding will not be released for gain-of-function research projects that may be reasonably anticipated to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and/or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route. The research funding pause would not apply to characterization or testing of naturally occurring influenza, MERS, and SARS viruses, unless the tests are reasonably anticipated to increase transmissibility and/or pathogenicity (pp. 27-28).

He immediately cites a footnote exempting research deemed “urgent” for “public health or national security,” interesting since by this time the Department of Defense was also funding GoF research.

Do you see how these people make up the rules as they go along?

What is clear is that massive sums of taxpayer dollars were awarded to Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and other groups (p. 29). Ensuing pages reproduce no less than 54 documents authorizing millions from federal agencies including the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, NIAID, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Department of the Interior (pp. 31-87). Fleming concludes:

Collectively these documents reveal … that more than $61 million dollars in research funding was paid to Peter Daszak at EcoHealth, who then worked with Ralph S. Baric at the University of North Carolina, and Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to conduct research on viruses including Gain-of-Function research on coronaviruses (p. 87).

One “conspiracy” claim we can lay to rest is that no one ever isolated a coronavirus causing COVID-19.There definitely is a virus, genetically engineered to be highly contagious while remaining mostly nonlethal to younger people without compromised immune systems. Fleming presents electron-microscope images of the virus in human tissue, in the context of explaining how the spike protein is the smoking gun (p. 89f.).

In this case, we have all the damning evidence we need without false rabbit trails. Scientists such as Dr. Luc Montagnier, awarded a Nobel Prize for his work on HIV, examined SARS-Cov-2 and concluded that it was structurally too perfect in its capacity to infect humans to have “evolved naturally in bats.” He, too, has taken heat for going against the herd. The argument seems to be, “the consensus of the scientific community is that the coronavirus probably evolved naturally” or that studies claiming otherwise were not “peer-reviewed” or have been “withdrawn.” Just one was, and this means little because peer-reviewed articles are withdrawn surprisingly often. Majority opinion has never been a determinant of truth; nor is “peer review” decisive in an environment as corrupted by money as so-called “scientific medicine.”

Why is this so important? Because the same folks who oversaw funding of this research—psychopaths like Fauci—pushed people to wear masks when there was no evidence that mass-produced, commercial face masks protected anyone from anything (but they do make good badges of submission to authority!). These same psychopaths backed “quarantines” (lockdowns) of mostly healthy populations, destroying tens of thousands of jobs and businesses and redistributing wealth and income further into the hands of billionaires. Their media shills derided inexpensive treatments (e.g., hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) known to be safe and which a few doctors had been using to treat COVID-19 patients effectively. Starting in January 2020 the pharmaceutical-governmental-media complex rolled out the experimental mRNA injections,leading to vaccine passports in many locations (travel restrictions), and vaccine mandates from employers which have now thrown thousands more people out of work. Those skeptical encounter derision, as do those who voice the opinion that this is not about public health, or who just believe that choice should apply to something other than abortion!

If an excellent case can be made that the SARS-CoV-2 was man-made, an equally good case can be made that its release wasn’t an accident, even if we don’t know and may never know the specifics (who released it, whether it happened a Chinese “wet market,” who Patient Zero was, etc.). We do know that the Chinese Communist Party tried to repress initial reports of the outbreak, and then allowed air travel out of China so that the disease could spread across the world.

We also know that when President Trump stopped air travel from China, Trump-hating corporate media declared the action as evidence of his “racism.”

This all ties in with the fifth generation warfare concept I introduced last week. Remember that fifth generation warfare tries to defeat a targeted enemy without that enemy knowing he was under attack. Fleming writes:

All too often, people believe that weapons are designed to kill people. I would argue quite the contrary. The best weapon doesn’t kill people; it devastates and demoralizes them. It reduces their will and capacity to wage war or to fight back…. The best weapon to devastate a country is one that removes the will of the people to fight. It effectively diminishes the lifestyle of the enemy, reducing the security of life as the enemy knows it and replaces that security and freedom with fear and uncertainty. SARS-Cov-2 has done exactly that. It has devastated economies, removed the personal freedoms people were used to, reduced goods and services, and turned friends against friends and family members against family members. It has divided nations and people (p. 101).

Fleming concludes that we’ve seen violations of the Biological Weapons Convention treaty — which the U.S. signed and ratified — as well as the Nuremberg Code against biological warfare. Nuremberg rules require informed consent. There is neither information nor consent here, as Big Pharma has never divulged exactly what is in its “vaccines.”

Fleming reproduces the conversation he had with Dr. Karladine Graves and dissident Chinese virologist Dr. Li Meng Yan. The latter is in hiding in the U.S. out of fear for her life. Among the upshots of their wide-ranging conversation is that medically there is zero justification for these injections being forced on people against their will — especially by employers perniciously ordering workers to get jabbed or lose their jobs (in Stage 3 fashion). There is no medical evidence of any long-term benefit — recent scientific evidence shows that whatever protections they provide against COVID diminishes in a few months. What exists is evidence of harm being done, from the scare tactics, the draconian responses to COVID, as well as from the injecti0ns themselves.

What Dr. Fleming says:

Because recognizing that the vaccines are nothing but the genetic codes of the spike protein and recognizing that the spike protein is man made GoF … what the vaccines are, are an intro into the human body of something that is not naturally occurring, that are the very thing that people made that shouldn’t be going into human bodies—and certainly, not being encoded for our bodies to make massive quantities of. The vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have 13.1 billion mRNAs per administration. The Jansen (or J&J) has 50 billion…. [T]here are two things really going on in the world of vaccines. One is a delivery mechanism, and one is, “Why would they want to do that?”…

I think that at this point in time, there is absolutely no reason for this vaccine to be given to anybody—any of these vaccines. I think that we don’t know what they are doing to people. Their data—daily or weekly—from the VAERS that’s reporting on it—only shows more and more harm to people and more and more deaths. The EUA documents show—if you actually run the numbers—show nothing statistically significant about a reduction in the numbers of COVID or reductions in the deaths. So we are using experimental drugs—pan-vaccinating the entire country—when we have drugs that can actually treat the infection and the disease when it’s there. And we have no idea what the ramifications of these vaccines are. We are going to find out. I mean everybody is either part of the experimental or the control group at this point in time, like it or not (pp. 120, 127).

Thus Fleming joins numerous others in calling for an end to mass injections. He stops short of charging the globalist psychopaths with genetically engineering a depopulation scheme. If we can believe VAERS data, though — and keep in mind that since a lot of people don’t know what VAERS is, its numbers under reportthe truth — we could be in the very early stages of history’s biggest-ever crime against humanity! There is good reason to think attempts are underway to cover up the growing number of injuries and deaths from these jabs. See also this which may shed light on the growing number of flight cancellations, and then this, this, and especially this which documents an abnormal rise in deaths all over the world this past year, the year of the jab!

People shouldn’t simply be letting themselves be fired from their jobs for refusing it. While protests have occurred, e.g., in New York City, we have yet to see the critical mass that should be filling the streets of every major city demanding that “their” government put a stop to this!!

This is especially true now that the Bidenista regime is pushing the jab on children ages 5 / 11!!

My Christian friends keep assuring me, God is in control, and that Job and early Christians suffered far worse. While I know I said this before, I keep coming back to it: given the grip on political-economic power the globalists have including their control over the major scientific research arenas, given their control over the dominant COVID narrative, and given the insouciance of most government-schooled populations of the world, only God can save us now!