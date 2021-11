Dear St Cecilia, heroic martyr who stayed faithful to Jesus your divine bridegroom, intercede for us for faith to raise above our persecutors and to see in them the image of our Lord.

We know that you were a musician and we are told that you heard angels sing. Inspire musicians to gladden the hearts of people by filling the air with God’s gift of music and reminding them of the Divine Musician who created all beauty. Amen.