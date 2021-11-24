WHY FRANCIS WILL LOSE: Michael Matt on the History of Traditional Catholic Resistance 

From THE REMNANT

In this RTV Special, Michael Matt is interviewed by the high school students of the Youth Apologetics organization. In the wake of Pope Francis’s crackdown on Traditional Catholics, the students ask Mr. Matt to go over the history of this movement and to help them develop strategy moving forward based on how traditionalists did it back when Mr. Matt was a boy.

Complete with photos and vintage video clips, this one might be called Traditionalism101, as Mr. Matt takes us back in time in order to prove his point that we’re much better off today than the pioneer traditionalists were back then, right after Vatican II.

Encouraging, hopeful, and militant, this talk was directed at young adults but it works for anyone looking for answers to the question: Now what do we do?

Move over, Francis! If Paul VI couldn’t shut us down, you sure as heck never will! It’s the Mass that matters!

