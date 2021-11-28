Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, November 28

First Sunday of Advent

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. James of the Marches

Book of Jeremiah 33,14-16.

The days are coming, says the LORD, when I will fulfill the promise I made to the house of Israel and Judah.

In those days, in that time, I will raise up for David a just shoot; he shall do what is right and just in the land.

In those days Judah shall be safe and Jerusalem shall dwell secure; this is what they shall call her: “The LORD our justice.”

Psalms 25(24),4bc-5ab.8-9.10.14.

Your ways, O LORD, make known to me;

teach me your paths,

guide me in your truth and teach me,

for you are God my savior.



Good and upright is the LORD;

thus he shows sinners the way.

He guides the humble to justice,

he teaches the humble his way.



All the paths of the LORD are kindness and constancy

toward those who keep his covenant and his decrees.

The friendship of the LORD is with those who fear him,

and his covenant, for their instruction.

First Letter to the Thessalonians 3,12-13.4,1-2.

Brothers and sisters: May the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, just as we have for you,

so as to strengthen your hearts, to be blameless in holiness before our God and Father at the coming of our Lord Jesus with all his holy ones. Amen.

Finally, brothers, we earnestly ask and exhort you in the Lord Jesus that, as you received from us how you should conduct yourselves to please God–and as you are conducting yourselves–you do so even more.

For you know what instructions we gave you through the Lord Jesus.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 21,25-28.34-36.

There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on earth nations will be in dismay, perplexed by the roaring of the sea and the waves.

People will die of fright in anticipation of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.

And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

But when these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand.”

Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy from carousing and drunkenness and the anxieties of daily life, and that day catch you by surprise

like a trap. For that day will assault everyone who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times and pray that you have the strength to escape the tribulations that are imminent and to stand before the Son of Man.”

From Fr Z’s blog:

Here is a marvelous initiative from the Fraternité Saint-Vincent-Ferrier that I was tangentially involved in.

I think this is going to be really helpful.

Sign up! HERE

Here’s the first of Fr Z’s 2021 ADVENTCAzTs

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass