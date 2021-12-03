Pray for a good Archbishop of Paris!

Sacré-Coeur Montmartre by edmondlafoto – Pixabay

Please support this request which comes from Fr Z:

Because of a scandal, the Archbishop of Paris, who sharply and without very good reasons – what else given Taurina cacata … Traditionis custodes – restricted the use the Vetus Ordo, has resigned.

My Parisian friends are now waiting for the next guy.

Let us all stop and say a prayer that the next Archbishop have strong faith, a sharp intellect, and an open heart. Let us ask God to guide the choice of the successor to the important see of Paris so that the Vetus Ordo will flourish there and there will be many good fruits and priestly vocations as a result.

I will ask Parisian saints for intercession.

St. Vincent

St. Jane

St. Denis

St. Germain

St. Genevieve!