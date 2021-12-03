Pray for a good Archbishop of Paris!

Posted on December 3, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple
Sacré-Coeur Montmartre by edmondlafoto – Pixabay

Please support this request which comes from Fr Z:

Because of a scandal, the Archbishop of Paris, who sharply and without very good reasons – what else given Taurina cacata … Traditionis custodes –  restricted the use the Vetus Ordo, has resigned.

My Parisian friends are now waiting for the next guy.

Let us all stop and say a prayer that the next Archbishop have strong faith, a sharp intellect, and an open heart.  Let us ask God to guide the choice of the successor to the important see of Paris so that the Vetus Ordo will flourish there and there will be many good fruits and priestly vocations as a result.

I will ask Parisian saints for intercession.

St. Vincent
St. Jane
St. Denis
St. Germain
St. Genevieve!

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s