Today’s Global Health Tyranny Is the Consequence of Erasing God From Society and Laws, Says Archbishop Viganò

From Edward Pentin:

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has again become one of very few Church leaders to draw attention to the spiritual dimension of current events, saying the totalitarian policies extending across the globe in the guise of bio-security are the result of societies turning away from God.

In a Dec. 18 Christmas letter to the American people, the former apostolic nuncio to the US asks how have we arrived at this point, where nations are acting in “perfect synchrony,” demonstrating “the existence of a single script under a single direction” to perpetrate “anti-human” and “anti-Christian” goals.

“The answer is now clear,” he says. “Throughout the world, in the name of a perverted concept of freedom, we have progressively erased God from society and laws. We have denied that there is an eternal and transcendent principle, valid for all men of all times, to which the laws of States must conform. We have replaced this absolute principle with the arbitrariness of individuals, with the principle that everyone is his own legislator.”

He continues:

“In the name of this insane freedom — which is license and libertinage — we have allowed the Law of God and the law of nature to be violated, legitimizing the killing of children in the womb, even up to the very moment of birth; the killing of the sick and the elderly in hospital wards; the destruction of the natural family and of Marriage; we have recognized rights to vice and sin, putting the deviations of individuals before the good of society. In short, we have subverted the entire moral order that constitutes the indispensable basis of the laws and social life of a people.”

Archbishop Viganò then holds up the faith as the solution:

“Christianity is the strongest defense against injustice, the strongest garrison against the oppression of the powerful over the weak, the violent over the peaceful, and the wicked over the good, because Christian morality makes each of us accountable to God and our neighbor for our actions, both as citizens and as rulers. The Son of God, whose Birth we will celebrate in a few days, became Incarnate in time and in history in order to heal an ancient wound, and to restore by Grace the order broken by disobedience.” He goes on to explain what the world is currently witnessing is the consequence of a “much more serious problem” that “is essentially moral; indeed, it is religious. We must put God back in the first place not only in our personal lives, but also in the life of our society.”

He adds:

“We must restore to Our Lord Jesus Christ the Crown that the Revolution has torn from Him, and in order for this to happen a true and profound conversion of individuals and of society is necessary. For it is absolutely impossible to hope for the end of this global tyranny if we continue to remove from the Kingdom of Christ the nations that belong to Him and must belong to Him.”

Archbishop Viganò encourages the American people in his message, counselling them that their “yearning for justice” must be “based on the awareness that this is a spiritual battle in which it is necessary to take sides without equivocation and without compromise, holding transcendent and eternal references that even the pagan philosophers glimpsed, and that have found fulfilment in the Revelation of the Son of God, the Divine Master.”

The message is worth reading in full. (H/T Inside the Vatican).

Archbishop Viganò, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider have all been warning about this growing totalitarianism over the past two years.

They are voices in the wilderness at a time when the moral and spiritual light of the Catholic Church is needed most.