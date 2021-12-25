In Dulci Jubilo

Posted on December 25, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Wishing all our readers the joys, blessings and peace of Christmas. May the eternal love of the Divine Infant Jesus, born in Bethlehem to show mankind the way to Heaven, fill your homes this holy Christmas season.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s