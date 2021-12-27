At St Germain (France), Catholics celebrate Christmas before the closed doors of a church because of the obstinate will of Pope Francis￼￼

From Rorate Caeli:

“Mary gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock…” – St Luke.



In Saint-Germain-en-Laye in Yvelines (France), Catholics celebrated the birth of the Savior in front of the door of a church closed because of the obstinate will of Pope Francis. Since July 16 and the publication of the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, Catholics attached to the traditional liturgy of the Church have become baptized faithful without rights, members of the Church without documents, sons disinherited by their father, the excluded ones even from their own family.



In prayerful union with those excluded from modern society, they are happy to have offered the cold of the night and the discomfort of the sidewalk, little annoyances, to unite themselves more intimately with the gentle Savior of mankind.



All that did not diminish their innermost conviction that in the traditional liturgy one may find the common good of the Latin Church, and they will continue therefore to make all endeavours so that this spiritual treasure—which does not belong to themselves any more than it does to the Pope—may endure and spread throughout the whole world, in order to render to God the worship which is due to Him, to transmit the faith to their neighbours, and to progress in their lives as baptized faithful.



Puer natus est nobis!



To all, a very Holy and Happy Christmas!