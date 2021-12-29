St. Thomas Becket shows us the key to overcoming tyranny

Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

By Philip Kosloski at Aleteia:

The example of St. Thomas Becket is a powerful one, highlighting the moral strength and courage he had in the face of fierce opposition.

When faced with oppression, whether it comes from the government, or from an individual, it can be tempting to fight back using the same weapons.

In some cases this could be with violence, while in others it could be with politics. However, when we use the weapons of our enemies, we are often much less successful and our efforts backfire on us.

In the case of St. Thomas Becket, he resisted the unjust edicts of the king, but he did not use violence or political favors to win his way. Instead, he humbly laid down his life for the truth.

The St. Andrew Daily Missal has a powerful commentary on how St. Thomas Becket’s example can inspire us.

Against those who seek to enslave the Church, let us neither employ the craft of politics nor the weapons of warfare, but after the example of “the glorious Thomas who fell by the swords of the wicked in the defense of the Church” (Collect) let us know how to withstand them resolutely with all the moral strength that the defense of the rights of God inspires.

This type of opposition may not see an immediate resolution in our lifetime, but often it will pave the way for a brighter future.

St. Thomas Becket, pray for us!