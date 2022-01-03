Come Let Us Adore the Holy Name of Jesus (January 2 in old calendar and January 3 in new)

Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus

(from Saint Andrew Daily Missal)

The Church, having made known to us the Incarnation of the divine Son, now unfolds to us the glories of His Name.

Among the Jews a child received his name at the rite of Circumcision. For this feast the Church uses the same Gospel as that of the Circumcision, emphasising the latter part which records that His Name was called Jesus (Gospel) as God did bid that His Name be called Jesus. (Collect) The name means Saviour and we read There is no other name under heaven given to men, whereby we must be saved.” (Epistle) The origin of this feast goes back to the 16th century, when it was already observed by the Franciscan Order. In 1721, during the pontificate of Innocent XIII, its observance was extended to the whole Church. If we wish to see our names written in heaven under the glorious name of Jesus (Postcommunion), that name must be often on our lips here below.

An indulgence of twenty days may be gained by all who bow the head with reverence when speaking or hearing the names of Jesus and Mary, while Pope St Pius X granted 300 days to those who piously invoke them with the lips, or at least in the heart.

In nomine Jesu omne genu flectatur, coelestium, terrestrium, et infernorum: et omnis lingua confiteatur, quia Dominus Jesus Christus in gloria est Dei Patris. * Domine Dominus noster: quam admirabile est nomen tuum in universa terra!

In the Name of Jesus let every knee bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth: and let every tongue confess that the Lord Jesus Christ is in the glory of God the Father. * O Lord our Lord: how admirable is Thy Name in the whole earth!

(Philip. 2:10-11 and Psalm 8:2 from the Introit of Mass)

Deus, qui unigenitum Filium tuum constituisti humani generis Salvatorem, et Jesum vocari jussisti: concede propitius, ut cujus sanctum Nomen veneramur in terris, ejus quoque aspectu perfruamur in coelis.

O God, Who didst constitute Thine only-begotten Son the Saviour of Mankind, and didst bid Him to be called Jesus: mercifully grant, that we who venerate His holy Name on earth, may fully enjoy also the vision of Him in heaven.

(Collect)

Lesson from the Acts of the Apostles.

In those days, Peter, filled with the Holy Ghost, said to them: Ye princes of the people and ancients, hear: if we this day are examined concerning the good deed done to the infirm man by what means he hath been made whole, be it known to you all, and to all the people of Israel: that by the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom your crucified, whom God hath raised from the dead, even by Him this man standeth here before you whole. This is the stone which was rejected by you the builders, which is become the head of the corner: neither is there salvation in any other. For there is no other name under heaven given to men, whereby we must be saved.

(Acts 4:8-12)

[Oh! how true is this, dear Jesus! no other Name but thine could give us salvation, and thy Name means Saviour. Be thou praised for having taken such a Name! Be thou praised for having saved us! Thou art of heaven heavenly, and yet thou takest a Name of earth, and one which our mortal lips can say.]

*****

From Dom Gueranger’s Liturgical Year: http://liturgialatina.org/lityear/christmas/holyname2.htm

Do read what Father Z has to say about this holy feast and the incongruities surrounding it today (on 1P5).