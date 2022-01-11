Trads: Welcome to your new parish

Posted on January 11, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

H/t to Vox Cantoris

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Trads: Welcome to your new parish

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    January 11, 2022 at 23:26

    I’d be looking for a different church if that happened at mine. Think there is a TLM 2 hrs from us both north and south, but nothing east and west. Luckily our NO is not like that and hasn’t been in the last 100 yrs.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s