ON VACCINES & TYRANNY: FSSP Priest Defends the Catholic Position

Posted on January 12, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

New From RTV…

Father Daniel Nolan of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter risks everything in order to speak Catholic truth to Globalist power. This outstanding sermon was pulled down by YouTube, of course, and we are posting it here at Remnant-TV.com on our own and with no authorization from (or request by) Father Nolan. 

In addition to appealing to Tradition and infallible Church teaching, Father also quotes from the Second Vatican Council to build his case. This is particularly noteworthy, in our opinion, since so many modern churchmen from here to Rome recognize no greater authority than the ill-fated Council. Father therefore puts these prelates who are cooperating with godless Globalists at odds with God’s law, the law of the Church and even the Second Vatican Council.

Well played, Father Nolan! 

May God bless and protect this heroic Catholic priest, who is obviously working out his priestly vocation in the spirit of St. Edmund Campion, St. Miquel Pro, St. Maximilian Kolbe and so many priestly champions of the past who put their duty to Truth, God, and their flocks ahead of human respect. 

Pray for our good priests. In many ways, the future of the world depends on what they do next. 

Listen to Fr Nolan’s homily here:

https://remnant-tv.com/video/527/on-vaccines-tyranny-fssp-priest-defends-the-catholic-position-?channelName=RemnantTV

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to ON VACCINES & TYRANNY: FSSP Priest Defends the Catholic Position

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    January 12, 2022 at 18:53

    Excellently delivered.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s