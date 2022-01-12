The Vaxed Chickens Are Coming Home to Roost (AND SOME TO DIE)!￼￼

From Les Femmes – The Truth:
Some “medical professionals” think all the negative data coming out about the jab is just one big conspiracy theory from a bunch of ignorant, mentally ill folks wearing tin hats. They seem to believe that the only doctors who are real medical professionals (besides themselves) are the ones they agree with …like Dr. Fauci. No matter how impressive the credentials of other medical professionals, they are dismissed as quacks and cranks.
That is the new DR. FAUCI SCIENCE. Don’t question the non-practicing guru who hasn’t worked with patients in decades. You question him, you are a science denier!
No matter how much data and research reveal the link between the jab (It’s not a vaccination!) and physical damage, even death, to those who receive it; the true believers continue to beat the drum. Take the jab! Wear a mask! Wear two masks, wear three! Carry your medical passport! No passport, no nothin’! — except your health and, perhaps, your life.
Why the worldwide pressure to take the jab and get the COVID passports which are becoming digital and embedded under the skin? [Sweden is already doing this.]
Those who warn it’s about political control over the population are labeled nut jobs and misinformation spreaders who must be silenced. They contribute to “vaccine hesitancy” and the vaccine is the only way to avoid death from an illness survived by over 96% of those who contract it, 99.9% percent of the young and healthy.
Initially, they told us getting vaccinated would prevent us from getting COVID. When that proved to be false, they said it would prevent us from being hospitalized. When that proved to be false, they blamed the unvaccinated for making the vaccinated, who were supposed to be protected, get sick.
Got that?
And you still believe them?
With all this confusion, it pays to look at the data. That’s what real scientists do.
Indiana may be the first state reporting on the post jab crisis, but they certainly won’t be the last. According to Scott Davison, the CEO of OneAmerica, a $100 billion insurance company based in Indiana, since the introduction of the “vaccine” the death rate for working age people between 18 and 64 is up 40% from all causes. [This makes perfect sense if the scientists who say the jab damages the immune system are right!] An increase of that magnitude is unheard of and it’s consistent across the board throughout the country. Davison says;
“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
And it’s not just the death rate. Disability claims have exploded as well. According to an article in The Center Square:
The number of hospitalizations in the state [Indiana] is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact is higher than it’s been in the past five years, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday. [December 29, 2021 – There is now a fight in the state at the top level between jab pushers including the governor and those warning that more research is necessary to evaluate “vaccine” safety.]
Most of these deaths are not from COVID, but those dying are among a group that has been highly pressured to take the jab or lose employment.
So what gives and where are the scientists asking questions and trying to find the answers? After all, that’s what scientists always did in the past! Why are young workers dying at this unheard of rate after the experimental “vaccine” rollout? You can’t leap to the conclusion that it’s the jab. It’s a logical fallacy to presume that A caused B because B came after A. That’s why scientists ask questions and do studies! Mr Smith got the jab on Monday. He died of heart failure on Friday. Is there a connection between Monday’s jab and the death? Why did he die? Do an autopsy!
No! No! No! says Dr. SCIENCE. Don’t ask, says the DR. SCIENCE school. Mr. Smith wasn’t really vaccinated because we don’t count vaccinations until 14 days after the jab. [wink, wink]. And if you ask a question about the connection between the jab and the death, you’re a quack. And by the way, we will never give you another research grant!
There have been minimal studies evaluating the safety of the jab. One analysis of 15 deaths following the vaccine implicated the shot in 14. The initial pathology reports showed no connection, but doctors who subsequently performed autopsies or analyzed the data on the victims, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Arne Burkhardt, found that the jab caused the body to begin attacking itself. And there’s additional evidence that the jab makes people more susceptible to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).
On December 4, 2021 a pathology conference was held in Berlin featuring four experienced pathologists reporting on data addressing the question:
Is there a causal connection between severe health damages and deaths with the previously administered vaccination against Covid-19, which can be proven pathologically?
The simple answer is yes. You can read the press release here.
Here are the doctors involved in the conference and their credentials:
Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt has a long history of teaching at the Universities of Hamburg, Bern and Tübingen as well as visiting professorships/study visits in Japan (Nihon University), USA (Brookhaven National Institute), Korea, Sweden, Malaysia and Turkey. He headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, after which he worked as a practicing pathologist. Prof. Burkhardt has published over 150 articles in journals and numerous contributions to handbooks. He has also certified pathological institutes Prof.
Dr. Walter Lang has spent 27 years running a private institute he founded for pathology with a focus on transplantation pathology, extragynecological cytology, thyroid tumors, lung/pleural pathology. He performed Consultation diagnostics for 12 major pulmonary clinics and provided Liver Pathology services for numerous clinics. During the period 2010-2020, he supervised the pathology of the lung clinic in Herner.
Ute Krüger, MD, is a specialist in pathology and senior physician at a Municipal Hospital in southern Sweden. For the past 18 years, she has been primarily with the diagnosis of breast cancer.
Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz is a former professor of electrical engineering with a with a focus on quality and risk management at the Jakobs University in Bremen. Prior to his appointment, Prof. Bergholz worked for 17 years in the management of chip production at Siemens.
The conference is online at https://pathologie-konferenz.de/en/
A friend just told me about another U.S. doctor being persecuted for prescribing Ivermectin. Why? It’s off label and ineffective they say. Meanwhile, the latest news is they are talking about using Viagra off label to treat COVID. So please stop using that argument! Who cares if the drug is off label if it works?
But it’s ineffective they say!
Really? Twenty countries are using it. [Plea to allow use of Ivermectin]
In Zimbabwe it cut hospital admissions and death by 70%. Mexico City had the same 70% hospitalization reduction after dispensing home kits to the population that included Ivermectin. In India the reductions were 80-90%. Tell me again why my doctor can’t prescribe Ivermectin!
Short answer — because Fauci and company want nothing to interfere with pressure to take the experimental gene therapy. Get the jab, you fools, because I said so!
All gene-based vaccines, regardless of manufacturer, produce the same result — they damage the immune system. Some of the whistleblower doctors confirm that their colleagues in research are seeing the same negative results they do, but won’t publish their findings out of fear of reprisal. This is a big red flag that indicates the desired outcome here is not health, but control. When scientists are afraid to speak the truth out of fear of being punished, you aren’t dealing with science! And take note, thousands of nurses and other medical personnel have resigned or been terminated over vaccine mandates and their refusal to comply which is a major reason some states are calling in health workers from the military and national guard. [See more here and here.]
I’m not a scientist, but I’m pretty good at research. Let me suggest a simple study. Most of us get regular blood work done. Let doctors evaluate the bloodwork of their patients before and after “vaccination” comparing it with bloodwork of the unvaccinated during the same time period. Is there a difference in the two populations? In view of the numbers this could be a massive study!
But don’t hold your breath waiting for it. The vaccination fanatics aren’t interested in science. Although there’s likely to be a lot fewer of them in the future as they reap the consequences of destroying their immune systems. There’s already an uptick in cancer and auto-immune diseases according to Dr. Ryan Cole.
So if we aren’t dealing with science, what exactly are we dealing with?
Shrinking the world’s population has long been a goal of rich elitists, a number of whom met in 2009 at a secret summit organized by Bill Gates calling themselves the “Good Club.” Their goal?
Depopulation!
Among the “Good Club” members were billionaires including the late David Rockefeller, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, etc. Their goal was to shrink the world population! (Note the 1984 inversion of language. Their goal was anything but “good” for most of the world. Good for their pocketbooks though.) The same group of billionaires have been active in developing COVID policies including mNRA vaccines, lockdowns, mask mandates, etc. that have taken and continue to take such a devastating toll on the world.
One final note. If the unapproved, emergency authorized vax is sooooo gooooood for you, why are the pharmaceutical firms indemnified against any consequences for injuring and killing people? The rush to market this poison wasn’t about protecting us from a virus survived by 99+% of most of the population. It’s always been about power, control, and making the rich richer! Check out Bill Gates increase in wealth since the start of this debacle! He has major investments in Big Pharma! And DR. SCIENCE, the highest paid government employee in the country, isn’t doing too badly either.
We need to fight using truth and real science instead of blindly accepting the propaganda being foisted on us by a cabal of elitists who hate us. And all you brainwashed “medical professionals” echoing the propaganda need to do some real research into what’s happening! Real scientists discuss and debate the research. They don’t allow government bureaucrats, media moguls, and rich guys with god complexes to crush their questioning colleagues.
Our Lady, Seat of Wisdom, Pray for us.
