Alice von Hildebrand, 98. Requiescat in pace. 

In your kindness, please pray for the repose of the soul of Alice von Hildebrand who died today, 14 January 2022, at the age of 98.  HERE

She was a great lady of great faith and an inspiration for many decades.

Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei.
Requiescat in pace. Amen.
Anima eius et animae omnium fidelium defunctorum per Dei misericordiam requiescant in pace. Amen.

