World Over: Cardinal Burke Was Dying

Cardinal Raymond Burke is returning “more or less” to a normal pace of life after overcoming a Covid infection in summer, he told EWTN.com (January 20).
After nine days in artificial coma on a ventilator, Cardinal Burke had “an immediate sense that Our Blessed Mother had been taking care of me.” The doctors had informed his sister Mary that there was really not much hope that he was going to survive. The cardinal himself realised that he was dying.
Now, he is certain that the Lord heard many prayers and saved him “for some work that he has for me to do.” He calls his recovery “miraculous.”
As could be expected, after regaining consciousness, Cardinal Burke couldn’t stand up, had to regain his ability to walk, and suffered from a terrible fatigue for about a month after leaving the hospital (“I was tired all the time”).
Regarding Francis’ schadenfreude about a vaccine-free Cardinal Burke suffering from Covid, he replied that receiving an injection is a personal decision and an exercise of a fundamental human right, that Christ is the only saviour, and “vaccinating everybody is not going to save the world.”
On the Vatican’s vaccine mandate, the cardinal said that this position is “very severe” and that forced vaccinations are “a violation of human rights,” pointing out that the vaccinations have been a [so far failed] experiment.
(source: Gloria TV)