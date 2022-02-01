Fr. Nolan: Government Has Lied To Us Before

Posted on February 1, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Fr. Daniel Nolan reflects upon the old adage that those who ignorant of the past are bound to repeat it. Fr. Nolan offers a number of historical examples of when government officials conducted unethical scientific experiments on its citizens and then lied about it. Knowing our history enables us to think for ourselves and hopefully avoid repeating similar mistakes in the future.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Fr. Nolan: Government Has Lied To Us Before

  1. Mary Anne says:
    February 1, 2022 at 17:48

    Reblogged this on and commented:
    Father Daniel Nolan presents weii researched proofs that the US government has lied to us before about inoculations and nuclear waste. Horrific experiments have been conducted like ‘Project Blue Bird’ and ‘Tuskegee’ in secret. He doesn’t trust the experts and the scientists because he has studied the history of CDC et al.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s