Fr. Nolan: Government Has Lied To Us Before

Fr. Daniel Nolan reflects upon the old adage that those who ignorant of the past are bound to repeat it. Fr. Nolan offers a number of historical examples of when government officials conducted unethical scientific experiments on its citizens and then lied about it. Knowing our history enables us to think for ourselves and hopefully avoid repeating similar mistakes in the future.
Father Daniel Nolan presents weii researched proofs that the US government has lied to us before about inoculations and nuclear waste. Horrific experiments have been conducted like ‘Project Blue Bird’ and ‘Tuskegee’ in secret. He doesn’t trust the experts and the scientists because he has studied the history of CDC et al.
