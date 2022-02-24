War and Peace



One week ago Roberto de Mattei wrote an article entitled ”Ukraine: roots and consequences of the crisis” and published on RORATE CAELI. It’s an interesting read.

Now our worst fears have occurred and Russia has started attacking and invading the Ukraine. War brings suffering and loss and should be avoided by all other reasonable ways first. War can only be justified when it is in self-defense, or to avoid a greater evil taking place. (For example: the Holy Crusades saved western Christendom from the scourge of bloodthirsty Islam.)

Yet there appear to be no justifiable reasons for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Catholic Leader Responds to Russian Invasion: ‘The Lord Is With Us’

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said, “He, who holds in his hands the fate of the whole world and of each person in particular, is always on the side of the victims of unjust aggression …”

[…] “Today we solemnly proclaim: ‘Our soul and body offer we for our freedom!’ With one heart we pray: ‘Lord, Great and Almighty, protect our beloved Ukraine!’”

[Read the whole article at the National Catholic Register, HERE.]

Our Lady appeared at Fatima in 1917 where she encouraged the three children to tell everybody about her request for prayer and sacrifices offered as reparation for sin and for the conversion of sinners. She said war is a result of sin and peace is achieved by converting sinners. Too few took heed of her words.

Prayer to Our Lady Queen of Peace

Most holy and Immaculate Virgin, Mother of Jesus and our loving Mother, being his Mother, you shared in his universal kingship. The prophets and angels proclaimed him King of peace. With loving fervour in our hearts, we salute and honour you as Queen of peace.

We pray that your intercession may protect us and all people from hatred and discord, and direct our hearts into the ways of peace and justice which your Son taught and exemplified.

Glorious Queen of peace, grant us peace in our hearts, harmony in our families and concord throughout the world. Immaculate Mother, most holy, watch over the Ukraine and protect its citizens from harm by your motherly love. Amen.