Let us like the Blind Man of our Gospel, cry out to our Lord, Beseeching Him for His Holy Light 

Today’s Holy Mass (TLM) is offered for the sake of peace between Russia and Ukraine that it may not escalate to another world war. Father: ”Continued from the discourse of yesterday’s gospel, the episode of the blind man, who never relented in calling out to Jesus for healing. We are like this blind man in the Gospel.”

