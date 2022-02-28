Today’s Holy Mass (TLM) is offered for the sake of peace between Russia and Ukraine that it may not escalate to another world war. Father: ”Continued from the discourse of yesterday’s gospel, the episode of the blind man, who never relented in calling out to Jesus for healing. We are like this blind man in the Gospel.”
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
steveesq on America Should Uphold Justice… Crow on Breaking: FSSP not affected by… Americaoncoffee on Mary’s Russia-Ukraine Warning Mary Salmond on Can Anyone Choose Hell? kathleen on Can Anyone Choose Hell? Mary Salmond on Can Anyone Choose Hell? Mary’s Russia-Ukrain… on Mary’s Russia-Ukraine Warning Mary Salmond on Trudeau’s Totalitarian T… Mary Salmond on In D. London – “Smash the Olds… Crow on Cardinal Müller: For Faithful… kathleen on Cardinal Müller: For Faithful… johnhenrycn on Cardinal Müller: For Faithful… Mary Salmond on Cardinal Müller: For Faithful… Mary Salmond on The Vatican’s Synod on Synodal… Mary Anne on The Vatican’s Synod on Synodal…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Let us like the Blind Man of our Gospel, cry out to our Lord, Beseeching Him for His Holy Light … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 24 minutes ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Let us like the Blind Man of our Gospel, cry out to our Lord, Beseeching Him for His Holy Light February 28, 2022
- America Should Uphold Justice and Help Ukraine Against Putin’s ‘Unjust War’ February 28, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections February 26, 2022
- Living Liturgically in Lent February 26, 2022
- Priests and the Stigmata February 25, 2022
- War and Peace February 24, 2022
- Saint Peter Damian: a fearless fighter against the scourge of homosexuality in the Church February 23, 2022
- Traditional Catholics’ Fears Lessened With Papal Decree, But Questions Remain February 23, 2022
- Breaking: FSSP not affected by Traditionis Custodes February 21, 2022
- A MAJOR VICTORY: Heroes and Patriots Sacrifice Everything for Freedom February 21, 2022
- The Heroic Virtues of Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto February 20, 2022
- The End Times February 20, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections February 20, 2022
- Can Anyone Choose Hell? February 19, 2022
- Preparation for Lent: Septuagesima, Sexagesima and Quinquagesima February 17, 2022
- Trudeau’s Totalitarian Turn February 16, 2022
- Mary’s Russia-Ukraine Warning February 15, 2022
- In D. London – “Smash the Olds! Replace them with the News!” February 14, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections February 13, 2022
- Cardinal Müller: For Faithful Catholics, It’s a ‘Time of Tribulation and Psychological Terror’ February 12, 2022
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,466,369 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Mary’s Russia-Ukraine Warning
- Shrove Tuesday, Feast of the Holy Face of Jesus
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Sunday Readings and Reflections
- Garabandal, Unstoppable Waterfall
- America Should Uphold Justice and Help Ukraine Against Putin’s ‘Unjust War’
- Marriage Crucifix
- Why Women Wear Mantillas In Church
- The Story of Garabandal - fifty years later