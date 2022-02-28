Let us like the Blind Man of our Gospel, cry out to our Lord, Beseeching Him for His Holy Light 

Posted on February 28, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Today’s Holy Mass (TLM) is offered for the sake of peace between Russia and Ukraine that it may not escalate to another world war. Father: ”Continued from the discourse of yesterday’s gospel, the episode of the blind man, who never relented in calling out to Jesus for healing. We are like this blind man in the Gospel.”

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s