Eucharistic Adoration during Lent: Adoro Te Devote

“It is impossible in human terms to exaggerate the importance of being in a church or chapel before the Blessed Sacrament as often and for as long as our daily duties … allow. I very seldom repeat what I say. Let me repeat this sentence. It is impossible in human language to exaggerate the importance of being in a chapel or church before the Blessed Sacrament as often and for as long as our … duties allow. That sentence is the talisman of the highest sanctity.” —Father John Hardon



A PRAYER by St Thomas Aquinas printed in the Praeparatio ad Missam pro opportunitate Sacerdotis facienda of the traditional Roman Missal showing us what the proper approach to Holy Communion is and ought to be:

All-powerful and everlasting God, behold,

I approach the sacrament of Thine only-begotten Son,

our Lord Jesus Christ.

As one infirm, I approach the medicine of life;

as one unclean, the fountain of mercy;

as one blind, the light of eternal splendor;

as one poor and needy, the Lord of heaven and earth.

Therefore, I ask Thee,

from the abundance of Thine immense generosity,

to cure my illness,

wash away my uncleanness,

illuminate my blindness,

enrich my poverty,

and clothe my nakedness,

that I may receive the Bread of Angels,

the King of Kings and Lord of Lords,

with such reverence and humility,

such contrition and devotion,

such purity and faith,

such pur­pose and intention,

as is expedient for the salvation of my soul.

Grant, I beg Thee, that I may receive

not only the sacrament of the Lord’s Body and Blood,

but also the reality and power of this sacrament.



O most gentle God,

grant me so to receive the Body of Thine only-begotten Son,

our Lord Jesus Christ,

which He took of the Virgin Mary,

that I might be worthy

to be incorporated into His Mystical Body

and counted among His members.

O most loving Father,

give to me Thy beloved Son,

whom I intend to receive now

in veiled form on my pilgrimage,

that I may one day contemplate Him

with unveiled face for all eternity,

who with Thee liveth and reigneth

in the unity of the Holy Ghost,

world without end, Amen.



“The Eucharist is the supreme proof of the love of Jesus.” “Eucharistic adoration is the most necessary mission to the church, which has even more need of prayerful souls, than of powerful preachers or men of eloquence.” – St Peter Julian Eymard, Apostle of the Eucharist

***

PRAYER

Permanently, unwaveringly, immovably, let my eyes be fixed on You alone, O Most Blessed Jesus! In Your Divinely Beautiful Gaze, I find all love, all peace, all strength, all wisdom, all joy.

O Eternal Beauty, let no creature, no earthly attraction draw my gaze away from Your Loveliness. But when in my foolishness, I am distracted from the incomparable Glory of Your Face, grant that I may turn again immediately to You, Who have promised to free my feet from the snares of this world.

O my Adorable Jesus, the more I look upon You in the Most Blessed Sacrament, the more intimate this gaze we share becomes. My poor heart is drawn ever deeper into Your Flaming One. In silent adoration, I come to know You, and to experience that I am known and loved beyond my most daring desires.